WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Vickie Guerrero Is Not Happy About Dominik Mysterio & Eddie Guerrero Comparisons
Eddie Guerrero’s legacy will live on forever, and many fans have labeled other wrestlers as “the next Latino Heat.” Dominik Mysterio’s new gimmick drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio’s son and Eddie Guerrero. It turns out that Vickie Guerrero isn’t a fan of that kind of talk.
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
Steve Austin’s wife Kristin Austin
Steve Austin is a legendary WWE wrestler. As he is better known, Stone Cold, is a true icon of the sport, putting his mark on the great Attitude Era of professional wrestling. Despite being officially retired since 2003, Austin has been one of the most popular people connected with both WWE as a company and pro wrestling as a business, as his merchandise can be seen at WWE events all the time. Now, a few years after making his last appearance in a fight, there are rumors of a possible comeback. With that said, let’s look at the one person supporting him most to make that comeback. Let’s talk about Steve Austin’s wife, Kristin Austin.
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
Becky Lynch Hints That Bayley is Getting Too Close to Seth Rollins
Becky Lynch and Bayley’s feud began last July at WWE SummerSlam, when Bayley returned from injury following Lynch’s loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair alongside IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Lynch was injured, and when she returned in November for WarGames, the feud resurfaced. Last week...
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
Mercedes Mone On Her Evolution From Sasha Banks, What to Expect From NJPW Match
Mercedes Mone is bringing a new version of herself to her NJPW run, and she recently talked about what to expect from her going forward. Mone spoke about her evolution during a conversation with the NJPW website, and you can check out the highlights below:. On what she’s bringing that’s...
Jimmy Uso Makes First Comments Since Sami Zayn Turned On The Bloodline
At The Royal Rumble premium live event, Sami Zayn would turn on Roman Reigns, hitting him in the back with a steel chair. Immediately after this, Zayn was utterly decimated by The Bloodline, except for Jey Uso, who left the scene and wanted no part of it. Jimmy Uso recently took to his Instagram stories and finally reacted to Sami Zayn’s betrayal, displaying his shock.
Darby Allin leaves it all on the hardwood in AEW TNT Championship match
Darby Allin is the best showman in AEW. When he’s the champ, fans know he’s going to defend the strap week-in and week-out on television for cheering fans in whatever town the promotion happens to be running that night, and even if his “all challenges are welcomed” philosophy often limits the length of his reigns, as open challenges rarely last forever, it’s always going to be a show until he burns out in spectacular fashion.
Logan Paul Recalls His Midair Clash With Ricochet At WWE Royal Rumble
Logan Paul discusses his viral spot in the Royal Rumble match. Paul went down with a torn MCL he suffered during his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. He returned at WWE Royal Rumble and quickly stole the show when he and Ricochet did a simultaneous springboard move where they collided in midair as they clotheslined each other.
Cody Rhodes has one special wish for WWE WrestleMania 39
While Cody Rhodes has barely been back in WWE a week and has only been on television once since securing a win at the Royal Rumble, he’s already looking ahead to his biggest challenge in professional wrestling: taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes discussed the match on […] The post Cody Rhodes has one special wish for WWE WrestleMania 39 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Elite secure two new AEW World Trios matches on Dynamite
After a few weeks away from AEW television, The Elite are back but not in the wrestling ring. No, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and the rest of their crew, Don Callis, Brandon Cutler, and Michael Nakazawa, are taking a page out of their hero Michael Jordan’s book and playing basketball.
RUMOR: The truth behind when Tom Brady’s retirement video was actually filmed
Tom Brady may have announced his retirement on Wednesday, but according to reports, he made his decision earlier. In fact, it could have been over a week when he made up his mind about calling it a career. That’s because Brady’s retirement video–a clip he shot on his own in...
Jon Moxley outsmarts ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in AEW Match III victory
Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page don’t like each other. Two of the first four AEW World Champions, an exclusive fraternity years in the making that was ultimately sullied by the back-and-forth booking of CM Punk and Mox in 2022, the duo have been feuding ever since the Blackpool Combat Club veteran knocked Page so […] The post Jon Moxley outsmarts ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in AEW Match III victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Gunns earn shocking AEW Tag Team Title shot vs. The Acclaimed
The Gunns, Austin, and Colton, really don’t like The Acclaimed, and based on how their family therapy went down, it’s safe to say Billy Gunn’s adoptive sons don’t like his real ones either. So naturally, when The Acclaimed secured a win over enhancement talents The Outrunners (Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd) it was only a […] The post The Gunns earn shocking AEW Tag Team Title shot vs. The Acclaimed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Briscoe delivers first public comments on the passing of his brother Jay Briscoe
On the one-week anniversary of his Dynamite debut and what would have been his brother’s 39th birthday, Mark Briscoe took to social media to issue his first official public statement on the passing of Jay Briscoe in a touching memorial video posted on AEW and Ring of Honor’s social media accounts.
