Champaign, IL

wglt.org

45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other

Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues

When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
MARTINSVILLE, IL
WCIA

Fire destroys house in Champaign County

DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
PERU, IL
WAND TV

Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
RANTOUL, IL
kentuckytoday.com

Lethal cockfighting spurs seized by CBP officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Items used for cockfighting were seized by U.S Customs and Border Protection officers at the CBP’s Louisville Port of entry earlier this month. The shipment, which originated in Mexico City, was headed to a residence in Rantoul, Illinois, had listed on the manifest that they were handcrafted Mexican artisan rattles. But when officers inspected the parcel, they found 120 cockfighting spurs and two gaffs/leg attachment sheaths.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Central Illinois Proud

READ: Rivian’s email announcing layoffs

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– The following email was sent to all employees Wednesday morning (February 1, 2023) from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe:. Team changes are among the hardest decisions we have to make as an organization. Today I’m deeply sorry to announce we are reducing our workforce by 6%, impacting roles across the company. Those impacted will be receiving a meeting invite from their managers within 30 minutes with details on next steps. While this doesn’t impact manufacturing jobs in Normal, teams across the company will be losing passionate collaborators—teammates who stretched themselves daily and have given their all to help us execute on our mission.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Jake from State Farm is too good of a neighbor in Saturday Night Live fake commercial

Bloomington’s most famous corporate spokesman just got the “SNL” treatment. This weekend’s new episode of “Saturday Night Live” featured a faux commercial sketch spoofing Jake from State Farm, the friendly character who personifies the Bloomington-based insurer’s “Good Neighbor” sales pitch. The Jake from State Farm character was rebooted in 2020 for a new campaign with a new actor in the role (Kevin Mimms, aka Kevin Miles), years after the original campaign featuring the famous “Uh … khakis” tagline.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Decatur and Macon County organizations receiving nearly $1.5 Million in pre-apprenticeship program funding

January 29, 2023 – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity have awarded $13 million to 30 recipients to expand the Illinois Works Pre-apprenticeship Program, which creates a qualified talent pipeline of diverse candidates in construction and the building trades. The program’s second year expands access to the program across the state and will serve up to 1,400 pre-apprentices – a 40 percent increase from the program’s inaugural year.
DECATUR, IL

