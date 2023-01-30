Tony Romo is working out the kinks. The Cowboys’ former QB, who spent 14 seasons with Dallas before transitioning to an NFL analyst with CBS in 2017, is evolving in his role through trial and error, he said, and acknowledged that he doesn’t always “get it right” in the booth. “I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told The Post on behalf of Michelob ULTRA and Netflix, which teamed up for a first-ever partnership to launch Netflix’s newest golf docuseries “Full Swing.” “I mean, some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that. But I always trial and...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO