Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Boomer & Gio get in heated debate when Gio rips refs for decisive penalty on Bengals
Gio ripped the officials for calling unnecessary roughness on Joseph Ossai at the end of Sunday’s game, and Boomer said he sounded “like a maniac.”
Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Nick Sirianni Extremely Clear
When Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City after nearly a decade-and-a-half with the Eagles, he was told about a young, up-and-coming assistant that was quickly rising through the ranks. That man was Nick Sirianni. Now Reid is set to face-off against his former team in the Super Bowl coached by the ...
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
Fillipponi blasts Garoppolo for laughing during QB disaster: 'What an a–hole that guy is'
Cameras caught Jimmy Garoppolo smiling as the 49ers figured out what to do at quarterback with Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both hurt. Andrew Fillipponi blasted Garoppolo for that on “1st & Pod.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video
NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game
It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
thecomeback.com
Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni
Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
saturdaytradition.com
Isiah Pacheco, former Rutgers star, busts out incredible dance moves following AFC Championship win with Chiefs
Isiah Pacheco was not highly regarded coming out of Rutgers but landed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a 7th-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, the Scarlet Knight rookie is preparing for his first-ever Super Bowl appearance. After turning into the lead performer in the Chiefs backfield, Pacheco...
FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed
FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
Tony Romo opens up on evolving in broadcast booth: ‘Going to fail all the time’
Tony Romo is working out the kinks. The Cowboys’ former QB, who spent 14 seasons with Dallas before transitioning to an NFL analyst with CBS in 2017, is evolving in his role through trial and error, he said, and acknowledged that he doesn’t always “get it right” in the booth. “I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told The Post on behalf of Michelob ULTRA and Netflix, which teamed up for a first-ever partnership to launch Netflix’s newest golf docuseries “Full Swing.” “I mean, some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that. But I always trial and...
Heat on Tony Romo Has Brought Comments From Legendary TV Executive Back to Light
Once upon a time, Tony Romo was thought to be the next big thing in NFL broadcasting. But over the course of the 2022 season, people are starting to think a little differently. Romo has caught a lot of heat in recent weeks for his broadcasting tendencies. Fans have gotten...
Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
