Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate

Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Colleen Wolfe Video

NFL Network reporter Colleen Wolfe really got into the Philadelphia spirit on Sunday. Wolfe, a longtime football reporter, picked the Eagles to beat the 49ers while wearing a "pretzel sash." It's pretty iconic. "Just @ColleenWolfe picking the Eagles while wearing a sash made of soft pretzels. Go ...
New York Post

Brandon Graham’s wife, Carlyne, says this could be his ‘last’ Eagles game

It was an emotional scene on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl berth after defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. But no one took in the moment quite like Philadelphia’s longtime defensive end Brandon Graham and his family. During a postgame interview with Josina Anderson for CBS Sports, Graham — a 13-season veteran — spoke about how he wanted to “enjoy this moment” in the lead-up to Super Bowl 2023 before his family, including wife Carlyne, crashed the Q&A. “I’m so proud of you,” Carlyne gushed to Graham, 34, on the field. “To know that...
thecomeback.com

Cincinnati mayor reacts to being called a jabroni

Aftab Pureval, the Democratic mayor of Cincinnati, had a simple plan: Make a post about the local sports team for cheap social media interaction. That’s what Pureval attempted to do days before the Cincinnati Bengals faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. The joke, which centered...
Outsider.com

FOX Super Bowl LVII Broadcasters Revealed

FOX has revealed the voices of Super Bowl LVII. The broadcasting giant has the rights to this season’s big game, and it’s bound to be a great one. After Sunday’s results, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The speculation has run wild, but...
New York Post

Tony Romo opens up on evolving in broadcast booth: ‘Going to fail all the time’

Tony Romo is working out the kinks. The Cowboys’ former QB, who spent 14 seasons with Dallas before transitioning to an NFL analyst with CBS in 2017, is evolving in his role through trial and error, he said, and acknowledged that he doesn’t always “get it right” in the booth. “I think you’re always evolving,” Romo told The Post on behalf of Michelob ULTRA and Netflix, which teamed up for a first-ever partnership to launch Netflix’s newest golf docuseries “Full Swing.” “I mean, some changes are good, some you’re like, ‘Ah, I shouldn’t do that. But I always trial and...
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High

Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
