Julia Roberts recently discovered that she's related to another famous actor

While Julia Roberts has no shortage of famous family members and A-list friends within her inner circle (see: Emma Roberts and George Clooney, to name a few), the actress recently discovered one surprising familial connection that goes much, much further back. On Tuesday’s season premiere of Finding Your Roots With...
Love Birds? Jennifer Aniston Sparks Dating Rumors With Adam Sandler in Her New Year Post

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beautiful women and souls ever. The 53-year-old actress does not seem to age and still looks as young as ever with nature’s daybreak on her face. After gaining popularity from the world-famous sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Aniston has never looked back. But apart from the sitcom, she also got popular after her terrible divorce from Brad Pitt. However, rumors of her dating her Murder Mystery costar Adam Sandler are in the air at the moment.
Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
Julia Roberts discovers she’s related to a fellow Hollywood A-lister

It turns out we live in a universe where Vivian Ward and Miles Bron are cousins. Yes, that’s right, Julia Roberts and Edward Norton, two of Hollywood’s greats, are related. In the season nine premiere of celebrity genealogy series Finding Your Roots, which aired Tuesday on PBS, Roberts...
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI

Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says He And Kelly Reilly Are Completely Different From Rip And Beth

Taylor Sheridan's cowboy-centric show, "Yellowstone," is full of volatile relationships, but none have tested each other's nerves more than the one between Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). Since the beginning, the dirty right hand of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has fallen in and out of love with his boss' dysfunctional daughter, who has her own issues. Even so, both have helped fuel some of the show's most dangerous and dramatic moments during its five seasons so far.
'That '90s Show': Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama Reunite at Premiere

That '70s Show stars Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama reunited at Netflix's That '90s Show red carpet premiere last week to celebrate the long-awaited spinoff series. They also posed for pictures with Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who star in the new series. Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher also make guest appearances in That '90s Show but they couldn't make it to the Jan. 12 premiere event at Netflix's TUDUM Theater in Hollywood.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
