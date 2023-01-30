ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Barricades found in Herty Fountain and more

A University of Georgia police officer was on patrol on Jan. 22 at around 1:30 a.m. when the officer observed several wooden barricades inside of the Herty Fountain, according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. According to the report, the fountain was not operational at the...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Lavonia ruled an arson

State authorities are seeking information after a home in Lavonia was destroyed in an arson. The Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said in a press release the home on Pinehurst Road was destroyed by fire on January 24. “Under direction of the Franklin County Magistrate Judge’s Office,...
LAVONIA, GA
wuga.org

Proposed electric vehicle plant sparks controversy among residents

A group of residents near the site of the proposed Rivian plant in Morgan and Walton counties is filing new lawsuits designed to stop the project. The AJC reports the suits accuse the state of illegally circumventing local zoning codes and land disturbance permits while local officials refuse to enforce their codes. An attorney representing the group says his clients had to file two lawsuits, one in Fulton County and one in Morgan County to individually sue the state and the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported after Banks County fire

No one was injured, but a detached garage in Banks County was declared a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. According to a press release from Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, crews responded at about 1:37 a.m. to the fire on Hooper Road in Commerce. Arriving crews...
BANKS COUNTY, GA

