Esprow is excited to announce the launch of its new product, ETP S-Box, designed to make it easier for organizations to manage their FIX APIs. ETP S-Box is a comprehensive solution for financial institutions looking to streamline their API management process. It is based on the new FIX Orchestra technology standard from the FIX Trading community. It acts as a central repository for creating, browsing, managing, sharing, and exporting specifications for both FIX and non-FIX protocols. With ETP S-Box, managing various types of message specifications such as FIX message specifications for different trading venues, binary protocol specification for exchanges, and FIX API specifications for individual clients becomes a breeze.

1 DAY AGO