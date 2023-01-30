Read full article on original website
cioreview.com
Key Advantages of Cognitive Computing
Cognitive Computing has numerous advantages, such as improving service quality and employee productivity. It also plays a key role in customer interaction and experience. FREMONT, CA: The term cognitive computing refers to technology platforms that simulate the human thought process and incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) and signal processing. The capabilities may include machine learning, reasoning, natural language processing (NLP), speech and vision recognition, and human-computer interaction (HCI).
cioreview.com
The concept of predictive modeling
The use of computer software for predictive modeling has become increasingly popular as the process has become more complex and data quality efforts have increased exponentially. Fremont, CA: In recent years, digital products and services have created more data than we've ever seen before. Consequently, more organizations are using big...
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
Randstad CEO: ‘Gen Z employees should be treated like customers–and they want the full package’
Despite a dip in job security, workers are not willing to forgo flexibility and work-life balance, according to Randstad's research.
aiexpress.io
AI success is being limited by poor digital transformation
Digital transformation has a number of dimensions and complexities, that are generally misplaced on organizations endeavor it. The recipe for fulfillment lies in rethinking the processes and the organizational construction to generate most worth from the know-how framework — one thing many enterprises proceed to battle with. A 2020...
drugstorenews.com
In the coming years more retail pharmacy brands will adopt technology to gain a competitive edge
Investments in pharmacy technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition. Retail pharmacies have gained a reputation for being slow to adopt new technology. But investments in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition, according to a November 2022 report from New York-based Coresight Research. That edge will be critical going forward, too, as the retail pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years.
cioreview.com
Advantages of Business Intelligence
Business intelligence is the framework for acquiring, storing, and processing information about an organization. FREMONT, CA: Business intelligence (BI) refers to the infrastructure that accumulates, stores, and interprets the data generated by a company's operations. BI includes data mining, process analysis, performance benchmarking, and descriptive analytics. All data generated by...
Welcome to the Future: Intelligent Automation Software Bots Revealed
Datamatics a global Intelligent Automation products, Digital Technologies, Operations and Experiences Company said that it will unveil 12 Intelligent Automation software bots for supply chain & logistics operations and finance processes. One of the biggest issues for supply chain operations is productivity while maintaining high efficiency. In order to accomplish this companies have to automate where they can. Robotics Process Automation and Intelligent Document Processing are some of the popular ways companies automate their business processes. Datamatics has developed intelligent automation bots that are customizable to suit supply chain companies growing needs.
ffnews.com
Esprow Launches ETP S-Box to Streamline API Management
Esprow is excited to announce the launch of its new product, ETP S-Box, designed to make it easier for organizations to manage their FIX APIs. ETP S-Box is a comprehensive solution for financial institutions looking to streamline their API management process. It is based on the new FIX Orchestra technology standard from the FIX Trading community. It acts as a central repository for creating, browsing, managing, sharing, and exporting specifications for both FIX and non-FIX protocols. With ETP S-Box, managing various types of message specifications such as FIX message specifications for different trading venues, binary protocol specification for exchanges, and FIX API specifications for individual clients becomes a breeze.
TravelPulse
Is AI Coming for Your Job?
Are you ready for the next big leap in technology? Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here and it can do so much. It can provide personalized recommendations by analyzing customer data and preferences to make personalized recommendations for travel destinations, hotels and activities. AI is also great at automated customer service....
thebiochronicle.com
How to use segmentation to improve the effectiveness of your osteopathic email list
If you want to be successful with osteopathic email marketing, it’s important to segment your osteopathic email list. Segmentation is a way of dividing up your mailing list into groups based on lifestyle and behavioral characteristics. It helps ensure that your email campaign is more relevant to each group, which can lead to higher open rates and clickthroughs. In this article by Healthcare Mailing, we’ll go over some ways you can use segmentation for your next osteopathic email marketing campaign:
decrypt.co
Aptos Labs Awards $50K Grant for Blockchain in Higher Education
The successor to Meta's Diem blockchain joins a long list of companies funding the future of Web3. Despite a harsh crypto winter that has brought several industry names to ruin, blockchain technology continues to thrive in education. Aptos Labs, the company behind the blockchain of the same name, announced a $50,000 grant award on Wednesday to Professor Lorenzo Alvis of Cornell University in New York.
zycrypto.com
DeFi Startup TheADA Sets to Boost Accessibility to NFT Staking
TheADA, a DeFi startup seeking to build a decentralized and scalable protocol for NFT staking, revealed it is on a relentless mission to make NFT staking available to everyone. It is clear that deFi protocols in the industry have emerged from offering the essential services of decentralized trading to offering...
aiexpress.io
Healistic Raises £1M in Pre-Seed Funding
Haelistic, a London, UK-based supplier of a pharma-based speedy supply service, raised £1M in Pre-Seed funding. The backers weren’t disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct on its preliminary providing, with plans to develop throughout the UK and into Europe, implement speedy prescription supply, telehealth consultations with GPs and nutritionists, and insurance coverage declare administration because it strikes in direction of a full-service digital healthcare app.
salestechstar.com
Leading Self-Service Kiosk Technology Wins Accessibility Award
JAWS for Kiosk wins inaugural award for best innovation for the accessibility category at SSIS 2022. Vispero – the global leader for assistive technology products for the blind and low-vision community and provider of JAWS, the world’s most widely used screen reader, announces that JAWS for Kiosk was awarded the inaugural accessibility award at the Self-Service Innovation Summit (SSIS) 2022.
salestechstar.com
Redslim and Interrodata Announce a Partnership That Will Accelerate Insight-led Sales Growth for the CPG Industry
Redslim, specialising in solutions that turn fragmented data into analytic-ready datasets, and Interrodata, the software company providing next-generation analytic & guidance solutions, announced a partnership agreement. The partnership will allow players in the CPG and Retail industry to grow sales more quickly by giving each manager a personalized view of their business performance and opportunities, drawing insight from multiple data sources.
Business Networks Aim to Simplify Authentication for Consumers and Suppliers
Leveraging connected ecosystems is key for businesses looking to streamline authentication processes across channels. In the absence of these ecosystems that leverage partner strengths, Melanie Ockerse, director of channel partnerships Europe at Entersekt, said clients and partners would have to deal with multiple vendors, implementations and integrations, which altogether lead to higher costs, more resource constraints and an overall disjointed customer experience.
‘Green hushing’ won’t help profitability. Innovation will
Developments in advanced sensors and the Internet of things are making operations more sustainable. Most chief executives know that sustainability is good for business–but very few CEOS will say they are putting those objectives ahead of profits. At Davos, CEOs were quoted as saying that they just want ESG...
Kyndryl to Help Drive Stellantis’ IT Infrastructure Transformation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement with Stellantis to provide technology services and manage the company’s core IT infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006032/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
Artificial intelligence and machine learning are helping companies provide even better service for customers
Real-time responsiveness has become the gold standard for addressing customer challenges, including disruptions to operations and unplanned downtime. Innovative solutions such as the Guided Repair model developed by Hitachi in collaboration with Penske, which operates and maintains among the largest and most diverse fleet of trucks in North America, helps fleet maintenance technicians provide that level of response to get vehicles up and running. But can the customer experience be elevated even further? Can organizations identify potential problems and resolve them days or even weeks before they occur? That's the question Penske and Hitachi set out to answer for their customers.
