Bakersfield Californian
Interactive Brokers Group Reports Brokerage Metrics and Other Financial Information for January 2023, includes Reg.-NMS Execution Statistics
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) an automated global electronic broker, today reported its Electronic Brokerage monthly performance metrics for January. 1.988 million Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs) 1, 24% lower than prior year and 14% higher than prior month. Ending client equity of $337.6 billion, 4% lower than prior...
Sequana Medical Notice of 2022 Full Year Results and Business Update
Ghent, Belgium – 2 February 2023 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, will announce its full year results ended 31 December 2022 on Thursday, 9 February 2023.
Shell Plc publishes fourth quarter 2022 press release
"Our results in Q4 and across the full year demonstrate the strength of Shell's differentiated portfolio, as well as our capacity to deliver vital energy to our customers in a volatile world. We believe that Shell is well positioned to be the trusted partner through the energy transition. As we...
Sisecam Resources LP Announces Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results
Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE: SIRE) (“we,” “us, “our,” or the “Partnership”) today reported its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net sales of $177.1 million increased 13.5% over the prior-year fourth quarter; year-end net sales of $720.1...
