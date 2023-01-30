Fintel reports that Pew Robert C Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.13MM shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 5.11MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

2 DAYS AGO