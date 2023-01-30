Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
SB Financial Group (SBFG) Declares $0.12 Dividend
SB Financial Group said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.50 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Rite Aid (RAD)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD). This represents 6.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.66MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.57% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Reynolds Consumer Products said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company also paid $0.23 per share. At the...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Accenture (ACN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 47.40MM shares of Accenture Plc (ACN). This represents 7.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 46.22MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.56% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Warren Buffett is the only top-10 billionaire to become poorer this year after Berkshire Hathaway missed out on the stock market's rally
Warren Buffett is the sole member of the world's top 10 billionaires to see his wealth drop this year. Berkshire Hathaway stock is trailing the S&P 500's 5% gain and the Nasdaq's 10% jump this month. Buffett's company beat the market last year as investors braced for the worst. Warren...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
NASDAQ
LightShed Partners Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (META) with Buy Recommendation
On January 31, 2023, LightShed Partners initiated coverage of Meta Platforms with a Buy recommendation. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Meta Platforms is $156.99. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $411.60. The average price target represents an increase of 5.38% from its latest reported closing price of $148.97.
NASDAQ
A.O. Smith (AOS) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
A.O. Smith (AOS) reported $936.1 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2022, representing a year-over-year decline of 6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $912.34 million, representing a surprise of +2.61%....
NASDAQ
Baird Downgrades National Instruments (NATI)
On February 1, 2023, Baird downgraded their outlook for National Instruments from Outperform to Neutral. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Instruments is $47.36. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $54.49.
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp (HOPE)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.04MM shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE). This represents 5.06% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.54MM shares and 5.44% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.38% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Cuts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.68MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 3.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 4.01MM shares and 7.10% of the company, a decrease...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
NASDAQ
BTIG Upgrades New Fortress Energy (NFE)
On January 31, 2023, BTIG upgraded their outlook for New Fortress Energy from Neutral to Buy. As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for New Fortress Energy is $70.83. The forecasts range from a low of $53.53 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 82.61% from its latest reported closing price of $38.79.
NASDAQ
RGC Resources (RGCO) Declares $0.20 Dividend
RGC Resources said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.79 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on May 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in Cognyte Software (CGNT)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.50MM shares of Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 8, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 5.59% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Pew Robert C Iii Updates Holdings in Steelcase (SCS)
Fintel reports that Pew Robert C Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.13MM shares of Steelcase Inc. (SCS). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2022 they reported 5.11MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.29% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
California Water Service (CWT) Board Hikes Dividend by 4%
California Water Service Group CWT announced that its board of directors has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend rate. The company's 312th consecutive quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share reflects a 4% increase from 25 cents per share. The new dividend will be paid out on Feb 17, 2023 to stockholders of record on Feb 6, 2023.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.64MM shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). This represents 7.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 20.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Goldman Sachs Downgrades Hasbro (HAS)
On February 1, 2023, Goldman Sachs downgraded their outlook for Hasbro from Buy to Neutral. As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hasbro is $85.00. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.08% from its latest reported closing price of $60.25.
NASDAQ
Franklin Mutual Advisers Increases Position in Greenbrier Companies (GBX)
Fintel reports that Franklin Mutual Advisers has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.32MM shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 1.87MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in...
