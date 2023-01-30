Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

