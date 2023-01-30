ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for McKean, Potter, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-03 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: McKean; Potter; Warren WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 15 to 20 below zero. * WHERE...Warren, McKean and Potter Counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM Friday to 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-03 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...From 4 AM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An arctic cold front will arrive late Thursday night with sub-zero wind chill temperatures expected to persist through Friday and Friday night. A burst of snow will also accompany the front Thursday night into Friday morning which could result in reduced visibilities and light to moderate accumulations.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy