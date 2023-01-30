Read full article on original website
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Searches in challenging weather for missing Ben Nevis walker
Searches have been made for a walker who is believed to have headed up Ben Nevis before going missing. Police said Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Lochaber and Glencoe mountain rescue teams and Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland...
Mudlarker discovers cup in Thames that may be rare Roman find
A mudlarker says he has been told he has found a "rare" near-complete Roman cup from the banks of the River Thames. Malcom Russell, 49, from London, pulled the artefact from the mud when he ventured out last week, during some of the lowest tides of the year. He said...
Loch living: a beautiful home on the banks of the Tay
A design journalist and her family had always relished their trips to Scotland, but when a field by Loch Tay went up for sale, their dreams became reality
Couple missing with newborn baby may have been sleeping rough, police fear
Constance Marten and Mark Gordon last seen on 7 January in east London after buying tent and bedding
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
Mum left devastated after stranger leaves 'nasty' note on car for parking in pram-only spot
A mum has shared her heartbreak after a stranger took it upon themselves to leave a 'nasty' note after she parked in a pram-only spot. The parking incident took place in 2021 when the mum-of-three, whose youngest child was just over a year old, was out shopping with her family.
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Police search for missing mother of two: Children are 'desperate' to have her home
A massive search is underway in Lancashire, England, for a mother of two who went missing last week. The family has appealed for the public's help in finding their mother.
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Man missing with aristocrat’s daughter and their newborn is convicted rapist
The partner of a woman missing with a newborn baby is a convicted rapist who served 20 years in prison.Mark Gordon and aristocrat’s daughter Constance Marten went missing with their newborn baby on 5 January, when they left their broken-down car on the M61 near Bolton. Police were alerted to the vehicle when it caught fire, destroying most of their possessions. The Metropolitan Police has released a fresh appeal in the “high risk” search as officers fear the family could be anywhere in the UK. Gordon is a registered sex offender who was jailed in the late 1980s in the...
Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
Balmore cold case: The face of a mystery man found dead in the woods
Researchers have released a new reconstructed image of a man who was found dead more than 11 years ago. His remains were discovered in woodlands near Balmore Golf Course in East Dumbartonshire in October 2011. Despite previous appeals for information, police have been unable to identify him. There were no...
Firefighter Barry Martin dies after Jenners blaze
Firefighter Barry Martin has died after he was critically injured tackling a blaze at the historic Jenners building in Edinburgh.Martin, 38, from Fife, sustained serious injuries during the blaze at the former department store which started on Monday and was one of five firefighters taken to hospital during the city centre blaze.The firefighter, who was based in Edinburgh, had been in a critical condition at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh since the blaze but Police Scotland said he died on Friday.Mr Martin is the first Scottish firefighter to die while on duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured...
Footage shows car before it veers into crowd at Portsmouth meet
Phone footage has captured the moment a Mazda MX5 veered off a road at a car meet. The meet, involving 40-50 cars, took place on Portfield Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Saturday night. A teenage girl and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, two other...
Man's 420-mile 'worthwhile' new year walk raise charity funds
A man who wanted to start 2023 doing something "worthwhile" walked 420 miles (676 km) in January to raise money for charity. Martin Syrett, 66, walked 13.5 miles (22 km) from Clevedon to Bristol each day, encountering weather from rain and floods to ice and frost. He was fundraising for...
Union wants better records of violence in Scottish schools
Scotland's biggest teaching union is demanding better recording of violence in schools after it emerged councils could not provide conclusive data to show the extent of the incidents. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said it has received reports of rising numbers of violent incidents. However, the union claims teachers...
These are officially the friendliest places to visit in the UK
We all know that some parts of the country have a friendlier rep than others. The North-West of England: more likely to have strangers smile at you and say ‘hello’ on the street. London: evil stares and people barging past like the world is about to end to get a space on the Tube.
