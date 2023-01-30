ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

BC Heights

Pipes Burst Across Campus Due to Arctic Blast

By the time Haraden Bottomley and his roommates woke up in their Mod Saturday morning, none of their showers were turning on. “We were like, ‘That’s pretty strange,’” Bottomley, MCAS ’23, said. “And then we realized that only cold water was coming out of our bathroom sinks and then no water out of our kitchen sink at all, so we’re like, ‘Ah, pipes are frozen.’”
BC Heights

2023 Men’s Beanpot Preview: BC to Face Harvard in Opener

Over the past 70 years, the Beanpot has become one of Boston’s most anticipated sporting events, with current students and proud alumni filling up TD Garden each year. The midseason tournament gives the four crosstown participants—Boston College, Boston University, Northeastern, and Harvard—a taste of postseason play on the city’s biggest stage.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

2023 Women’s Beanpot Preview: Eagles Set to Play Harvard in Opener

Twenty-seven years after the Beanpot made its first appearance in 1952, the Women’s Beanpot was introduced, and since then, the annual tournament has woven itself into the fabric of women’s college hockey. On March 16, 1979, Boston College women’s hockey defeated rival Boston University 4–1 in the semifinal,...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
BC Heights

Eagles Tie UMass Lowell 2–2 Through Overtime, Fall in Shootout

Entering its matchup tonight against UMass Lowell, Boston College men’s hockey had gone five games without a win. Even though the Eagles have not been extremely overmatched during this stretch—their biggest deficit being a 6–3 loss to Boston University on Jan. 27—BC has not been able to find the win column. A similar story occurred Friday night in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
BC Heights

BC Upsets No. 11 Providence In 3–0 Shutout Win

In 14 games this season, Boston College women’s hockey has entered the third period with the lead, and has given up that lead just one time. The Eagles extended this feat Friday night by solidifying a 3–0 shutout win against No. 11 Providence. “They know that Providence has...
PROVIDENCE, RI

