Killing of Tyre Nichols Revives Calls to Change Police

"A sixth officer involved in the beating death of Tyre Nichols was relieved of duty, according to Karen Rudolph, a spokeswoman for the Memphis Police department.Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill was also a member of the now notorious SCORPION unit, which had been disbanded following the release of the more than hour-long video that provided details from the deadly encounter. Hemphill was apparently disciplined shortly after the January 7 incident.An attorney for Hemphill confirmed that he was the third officer to arrive on the scene of the initial stop but said that Hemphill was not present during the second...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO