Satellite spots glowing lava inside erupting Hawaiian volcano
The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has been erupting again for nearly two weeks, creating lava fountains and a glow visible with the Landsat 8 satellite.
Earthquake swarm under Asosan volcano, Alert Level raised, Japan
A seismic swarm started under the Asosan volcano in Japan on January 30, 2023, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to raise the Volcanic Alert Level from 1 to 2. The swarm started at about 12:20 LT and increased by 15:00 LT (06:00 UTC). The agency is urging people to...
East Epi submarine volcano erupts for the first time since 2004, 10 km danger zone established, Vanuatu
A submarine volcano located near the island of Epi in Vanuatu started erupting at 18:30 UTC on January 31, 2023, prompting authorities to raise the Volcano Alert Level to 1 and establish a 10 km (6.2 miles) danger zone. This marks the first eruption of the volcano since 2004 (VEI 2).
New research reveals the chilling reason why a Hawaiian town has 500 earthquakes a week
Scientists say they have worked out why a small town in Hawaii has been hit by around 500 earthquakes a week.Researchers say that Pahala on the island of Hawaii sits above an “interconnected feature” between 22 and 26 miles underground that is slowly swelling with molten rock, according to research published in Science.Pahala has experienced swarms of earthquakes for decades. By 2015, the number had increased from around seven a week to 34.Experts say that after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the island in 2018, the number dramatically shot up to hundreds per week -- around 192,000...
Tonga's massive volcanic eruption wiped out unique, never-before-seen life-forms
The island was destroyed by the same volcano that formed it seven years before.
Warning issued over 1700ft asteroid that’s been hurtling through space for 4.2billion years
EXPERTS have warned over a massive asteroid which could evade Earth's defences if it came too close. The asteroid, known as Itokawa, is more than 1700ft tall, the equivalent of 535metres. The giant space rock is as big as it is old. Experts estimate that the impact that created Itokawa...
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Scientists in Canada detected an 8 billion-year-old radio signal in a distant galaxy
Scientists have detected a record-breaking radio signal from atomic hydrogen in a very distant galaxy. The galaxy that the signal originated from is believed to have come from a galaxy at redshift z=1.29. Because of the galaxy’s immense distance, the emission line had shifted to a 48 cm line from the 21 cm line they had expected.
Never-before-seen volcanic magma chamber discovered deep under Mediterranean, near Santorini
Using a technique to study seismic waves, researchers revealed a previously unknown magma chamber underneath a the Kolumbo submarine volcano.
Time tunnel: why an Australian expedition is drilling through 2.6km of Antarctic ice
When it reaches about 2.6km beneath the Australian camp at Antarctica’s Little Dome C, the drill will hit ice with tiny pockets of air about 1.5m years old. The last time those molecules were in the planet’s atmosphere, our human ancestor homo erectus was just working out how to harness fire to cook and stay warm.
Wow! Iceberg larger than London breaks off Antarctica (photos)
A giant iceberg almost the size of London has broken off the Brunt Ice Shelf in western Antarctica on Sunday (Jan. 22) after years of cracking.
In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth
Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
Brutal details emerge of deadly shark attack; first known shark death of 2023
Details about the first deadly shark attack of 2023 have come out and they are brutal, with witnesses saying a great white shark virtually decapitated an unfortunate diver in Mexico. According to the website Tracking Sharks, 53-year-old Manuel Lopez was diving for mollusks in Tobari Bay off the coast of...
Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023
A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico
The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
These five spectacular impact craters on Earth highlight our planet's wild history
I think all craters are cool, I'm just going to start with that. I am very biased. Impact craters occur on every planetary body in our solar system, no matter the size. By studying impact craters and the meteorites that cause them, we can learn about the processes and the geology that shape our entire solar system.
Drought Plus Human Activity is Destroying More than a Third of the Amazon
A study that raises fears that the critically essential ecosystem is drifting towards a point of no return claims that human activity and drought may have destroyed more than a third of the Amazon rainforest, double the previous estimate. Large Swathes Destroyed. Up to 2.5 million square kilometers of forest-an...
Earthquake rocks China's northwestern Xinjiang region
Residents and travelers sought shelter after a strong earthquake rocked a remote part of northwestern China on Monday morning. No injuries or major damage have been reported following the temblor that struck the Xinjiang region at 7:49 a.m., according to the official Xinhua News Agency. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of people evacuating an airport departure hall and ceiling fixtures swaying as the ground rocked. Ground crews were seen inspecting the airport's exterior as the sun began to rise over the region's Shahe county. The China Earthquake Networks Center registered the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, while...
Tiny Radioactive Capsule Missing in Western Australia, Authorities and Residents on High Alert
A tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in Western Australia last week has prompted high alert for both local authorities and residents, according to local sources. Amid the threat, a search operation is underway to find the missing toxic object. The incident also led experts to question how a hazardous material vanished out of thin air despite tight security measures.
Small asteroid to pass close to Earth
MIAMI - An asteroid is about to make a really close encounter with Earth, potentially one of the closest yet. There is nothing to worry about though, there is no risk of the asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, hitting our planet. But even if it did, this small asteroid would turn into a fireball and largely disintegrate harmlessly in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger debris potentially falling as small meteorites. Estimated to be about the size of a box truck, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America on Thursday, about 22 hundred miles above the Earth's surface. The asteroid was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov out of his observatory in Crimea last Saturday.
