watchers.news

Earthquake swarm under Asosan volcano, Alert Level raised, Japan

A seismic swarm started under the Asosan volcano in Japan on January 30, 2023, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to raise the Volcanic Alert Level from 1 to 2. The swarm started at about 12:20 LT and increased by 15:00 LT (06:00 UTC). The agency is urging people to...
The Independent

New research reveals the chilling reason why a Hawaiian town has 500 earthquakes a week

Scientists say they have worked out why a small town in Hawaii has been hit by around 500 earthquakes a week.Researchers say that Pahala on the island of Hawaii sits above an “interconnected feature” between 22 and 26 miles underground that is slowly swelling with molten rock, according to research published in Science.Pahala has experienced swarms of earthquakes for decades. By 2015, the number had increased from around seven a week to 34.Experts say that after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano on the island in 2018, the number dramatically shot up to hundreds per week -- around 192,000...
Science Focus

In pictures: Welcome to the deadliest waters on planet Earth

Join the scientific mission to see what secrets of early life can be uncovered in the salt lakes of Chile's Atacama Desert. One of the driest places on the planet is not where you would expect to find some of the most dangerous waters on Earth. But high in the Andes mountains of Chile, the Salar de Atacama salt flats are home to some of the hardiest of bacteria, surviving in highly toxic lakes full of salt, lithium and arsenic.
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Makes Mexican Diver Its Buffet, Making It The First Fatal Shark Attack of 2023

A great white shark decided to make a diver its buffet in the waters off Mexico earlier in January, according to recent reports, which said the incident occurred in front of a fisherman who was also present at that time. The marine predator decapitated the male diver who was searching for mollusks. Based on records, the incident is considered to be the the first fatal shark attack of 2023.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Fish Found in the Gulf of Mexico

The Gulf of Mexico is massive and home to many large fish and mammal species. The largest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico is impressive and beautiful, the whale shark. These whale sharks are breathtaking and massive. Despite their size though, they are gentle giants and don’t pose a threat to humans. Keep reading to discover the biggest fish found in the Gulf of Mexico and fun facts about it.
natureworldnews.com

Drought Plus Human Activity is Destroying More than a Third of the Amazon

A study that raises fears that the critically essential ecosystem is drifting towards a point of no return claims that human activity and drought may have destroyed more than a third of the Amazon rainforest, double the previous estimate. Large Swathes Destroyed. Up to 2.5 million square kilometers of forest-an...
The Independent

Earthquake rocks China's northwestern Xinjiang region

Residents and travelers sought shelter after a strong earthquake rocked a remote part of northwestern China on Monday morning. No injuries or major damage have been reported following the temblor that struck the Xinjiang region at 7:49 a.m., according to the official Xinhua News Agency. State broadcaster CCTV showed footage of people evacuating an airport departure hall and ceiling fixtures swaying as the ground rocked. Ground crews were seen inspecting the airport's exterior as the sun began to rise over the region's Shahe county. The China Earthquake Networks Center registered the quake at a preliminary magnitude of 6.1, while...
natureworldnews.com

Tiny Radioactive Capsule Missing in Western Australia, Authorities and Residents on High Alert

A tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in Western Australia last week has prompted high alert for both local authorities and residents, according to local sources. Amid the threat, a search operation is underway to find the missing toxic object. The incident also led experts to question how a hazardous material vanished out of thin air despite tight security measures.
CBS Miami

Small asteroid to pass close to Earth

MIAMI - An asteroid is about to make a really close encounter with Earth, potentially one of the closest yet. There is nothing to worry about though, there is no risk of the asteroid, dubbed 2023 BU, hitting our planet. But even if it did, this small asteroid would turn into a fireball and largely disintegrate harmlessly in the atmosphere, with some of the bigger debris potentially falling as small meteorites. Estimated to be about the size of a box truck, the asteroid will zoom over the southern tip of South America on Thursday, about 22 hundred miles above the Earth's surface. The asteroid was discovered by amateur astronomer Gennadiy Borisov out of his observatory in Crimea last Saturday. 

