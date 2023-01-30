Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'
Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
A youth mental-health crisis is crushing working parents — and employers need to pay attention
About 40% of US parents say they're worried that their children might struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, according to Pew Research.
BBC
Man's 420-mile 'worthwhile' new year walk raise charity funds
A man who wanted to start 2023 doing something "worthwhile" walked 420 miles (676 km) in January to raise money for charity. Martin Syrett, 66, walked 13.5 miles (22 km) from Clevedon to Bristol each day, encountering weather from rain and floods to ice and frost. He was fundraising for...
BBC
Southampton scam victim: 'I was conned for thousands but helped by stranger'
A stranger has donated thousands of pounds to a student who thought she might not graduate after being scammed. University of Southampton student Chen, 26, lost £31,000 in 2021 when she was called by fraudsters claiming to be police. She needed £15,000 by the end of January to pay...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
We are tech founders and investors who pivoted to (profitable) impact investing. Now we’re sharing the secret to our success–and encouraging others to copy it
Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume. The world is on fire, both figuratively and literally. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, for years considered the world’s most important climate goal, now seems like only a distant possibility. The world is heating up, causing sea levels to rise and land to dry out. The planet is losing 7.4 million more acres of trees every year to forest fires compared with 2001. That’s a huge and devastating leap in just over 20 years.
Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data.
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
BBC
Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans
People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
BBC
How much should we care what the IMF thinks?
It was only on Friday that the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, decried the forecasts of "doom" about the UK economy, taking on "the declinists" those who he said were permanently pessimistic about Britain's fate. When I pointed out to him that it was business investment and household income...
Phys.org
Linking policy and better data is key to managing UK land to meet 21st century challenges
Government ambitions to boost food production, protect nature and fight climate change, risk "overpromising" finite U.K. land because of a lack of robust data, and disjointed policy making, a Royal Society report has said. "Multifunctional Landscapes: Informing a Long-Term Vision for Managing the UK's Land," published today (February 1) by...
BBC
Green projects are boosting UK growth - CBI report
The transition to a greener economy is worth £71bn and has brought jobs and investment to parts of the UK experiencing industrial decline. Those are the key findings of a new report written by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI). The drive to reach net zero emissions involves more...
BBC
Teacher's strikes: 'I love my job but something needs to change'
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed. Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.
BBC
Welsh NHS strikes: 'A lot' of operations to be cancelled
Operations and other planned care will need to be cancelled in the Welsh NHS next week because of strike action, Wales' health minister has warned. Nurses, ambulance staff, physios and midwives are all set to walk out. Further talks will take place between Eluned Morgan and unions on Thursday, in...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Backed Charity Under UK Probe
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The Charity Commission for England and Wales is probing the Effective Ventures Foundation, a charity backed by Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. The inquiry will investigate the extent of the...
BBC
New council planning system 'not fit for purpose'
Northern Ireland's new online system for planning applications is "unacceptably poor" and "not fit for purpose", a body representing architects has said. The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) said that in some respects the new planning portal was worse than the system it replaced. It was launched in December...
BBC
Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
Comments / 0