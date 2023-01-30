Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume. The world is on fire, both figuratively and literally. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, for years considered the world’s most important climate goal, now seems like only a distant possibility. The world is heating up, causing sea levels to rise and land to dry out. The planet is losing 7.4 million more acres of trees every year to forest fires compared with 2001. That’s a huge and devastating leap in just over 20 years.

23 HOURS AGO