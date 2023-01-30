ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky To Profile Life Of Meta Creator Mark Zuckerberg

By Max Goldbart
EXCLUSIVE: The events of Mark Zuckerberg ’s life and creation of Facebook/Meta are to be charted in a Sky documentary, revealed on an eight-strong slate.

Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse [working title] will piece together the events of the billionaire’s life along with the creation of his world-shaping website across 90 minutes. The feature from My Daughter’s Killer indie Rogan Productions and director Nick Green will combine rare archive footage and exclusive interviews with those close to Zuckerberg.

Facebook, now Meta, is nearing its 20th anniversary and the BBC greenlit a similar series, simply titled Zuckerberg, around six months ago, from Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions.

The doc has been ordered for the Sky Documentaries channel and sits alongside a number of shows revealed on a hefty factual slate by Deadline this morning.

These include Daley [working title] from Oscar-winner Passion Pictures, providing the definite account of one of Britain’s greatest olympians Daley Thompson, a decathlete who had a troubled upbringing and whose career included controversy.

Dublin Narcos is a sequel to BAFTA winner Liverpool Narcos and will show how the criminal underworld in the Irish capital was transformed during the 1980s and 1990s, with criminals beginning to sell hard drugs as the city went from recession-blighted backwater to one of the wealthiest  in Europe.

Staying in Ireland, Gone: Ireland’s Vanishing Triangle will tell the story of how six young women went missing in the Wicklow Mountains area without a trace, with no answer to the question of their whereabouts 25 years on.

Meanwhile, Whale with Steve Backshall sees a return for the Shark presenter as he journeys across the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans to uncover the world’s most popular yet endangered whales and dolphins.

Elsewhere, Forced Out [working title] will tell how homosexual men and women were dishonorably discharged from the UK army up until 2000, The Great Rhino Robbery [working title] poses why the rhino is facing extinction and shows the race to catch the people responsible and Who Killed Lin and Megan Russell? features the tragic story of how the pair were brutally killed in broad daylight and their convicted killer, Michael Stone, continues to profess innocence 25 years on. The latter show has gained exclusive access to Stone’s legal team as they prepare one last appeal, coinciding with a claim by one of Britain’s most notorious serial killers, Levi Bellfield, that he committed the murders.

Poppy Dixon, Sky Director of Documentaries and Factual Commissioning, said the slate showcases “a richly diverse range of stories, characters and tones.”

