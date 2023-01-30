A Suzanne Neville Bride for an Elegant Autumnal Jewish Wedding Weekend at Four Seasons Hampshire, UK

All imagery by Blake Ezra Photography. This is part 4 of the 8-part Jewish Wedding Traditions Explained series. The word ‘chuppah’ is used in two ways. Firstly, it’s the Hebrew name of the canopy under which Jewish couples get married. Secondly, it’s also colloquially used as another word for ‘ceremony’. So if someone asks you “When’s the chuppah?” don’t assume they’ve lost all grasp of how to put a sentence together, they’re not asking when the canopy is, but when the ceremony starts.

1 DAY AGO