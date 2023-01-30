ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s how Nick Offerman won his role in ‘The Last of Us,’ which almost went to a ‘Chernobyl’ star

The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us is getting wild praise from all corners, with some calling it one of the greatest hours of television ever made. With Parks and Recreation‘s Nick Offerman and The White Lotus‘ Murray Bartlett delivering astounding performances as romantic couple Bill and Frank – in a bold deviation from the source material – fans will be surprised to know the pairing was initially going to look a little different.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Disney Plus release backfires as Chris Pratt’s next superhero role after Star-Lord takes shape

After DC definitely dominated the superhero side of the internet yesterday, Marvel wrestled to take back control today as we welcomed in February by delivering something fans have been waiting months for. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now at last available to view at your leisure on Disney Plus, after the single longest gap between an MCU film’s theatrical release and its streaming arrival since the platform began. You’d think this might keep folks happy, but actually you’d be wrong…
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’

It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31. In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.
James Gunn addresses ‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi’s controversial comments

James Gunn and Peter Safran have finally rolled out the DCU’s first batch of projects, and they’re being bundled together as the intriguing-sounding Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters. However, there’s no room for any existing characters on the roster with the exception of Amanda Waller, who’s...
Matt Reeves sums up ‘The Batman – Part II’ in three words with shades of ‘The Godfather’

We all knew a sequel to The Batman was inevitable, though last night James Gunn confirmed that it’s officially in development, is titled The Batman – Part II, and is targeting an October 2025 release date. At this early stage, information on the movie is thin on the ground, though it’s safe to say we’ll likely see more of Barry Keoghan’s Joker as well as a smattering of other members of the famed Rogues’ Gallery.
Latest Marvel News: James Gunn’s DCU is already embarrassing the MCU by flooring Phase 5 as a Phase 1 dream finally comes true

It’s fair to say that the superhero sphere this January 31st was well and truly dominated by DC, as James Gunn finally unleashed the full slate of announcements for the DCU’s Chapter One. In doing so, he’s already embarrassing the MCU by making a couple of key improvements to Marvel Studios’ hitherto-unbeatable format. In other news, a movie that’s been 15 years in the making is finally on the horizon after battling its way out of development hell.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
From ‘The Last of Us’ to ‘The Walking Dead,’ here are the best post-apocalyptic TV shows

As The Last of Us reinvigorates the zombie craze on TV, the post-apocalypse is coming back into view. While there’s certainly been no lack of overgrown cities and transmissible illnesses on TV over the past decade, there hasn’t been a standout hit like we’re seeing now since, well, The Walking Dead. And with the genre poised to grow with new shows — like the upcoming Amazon Prime series based on Bethesda’s hugely popular post-apocalyptic open world role-playing series Fallout — we’re looking at what already out there is worth watching.

