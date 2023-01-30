Read full article on original website
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed
It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
cryptogazette.com
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2023 Bitcoin Burst Updates Forecast on BTC and Ethereum
An analyst who correctly called this year’s crypto turnaround and bought Bitcoin and Ethereum in November says his bullish stance on the market will change if BTC falls below a key support level. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 46,800 YouTube subscribers that he while Bitcoin’s rally from 2022’s low...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
zycrypto.com
Shiba Inu’s Shibarium Renews Bullish Momentum For ‘$0.001 SHIB’ As Massive Token Burn Expected
Shiba Inu’s choking token supply is about to get a massive cut once the much-awaited Shibarium network launches, a Saturday update by Shibarium’s official Twitter handle “Shibarium Network” has revealed. According to the post, each transaction on Shibarium will burn SHIB. “While on our last post,...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates
According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Suffers Largest Daily Plunge Since November to Sink Below $22.6K as Fed Meeting Looms
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin dipped below $22,600 at one point Monday to record its biggest single-day percentage loss since early November when the FTX meltdown sent the crypto market reeling. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was...
business2community.com
Is it Too Late to Buy XRP? Crypto Experts Give Their XRP Price Predictions
XRP, the native cryptocurrency that power Ripple’s decentralized payments-focused XRP blockchain, saw an impressive near-20% rally in January, rebounding from monthly lows just under $0.30 to briefly break into the $0.43s. XRP has come off the boil a little on the first day of February amid pre-Fed meeting crypto market caution and was last trading just to the south of the $0.40 level.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Are rising again; Analysts See over 5000% Gain Potential in Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Market bulls are back, and cryptocurrency prices bounce off lower lows and break their resistance levels. While the change in trend seems surprising, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin’s performances have been quite spectacular. Aside from these old duos, Snowfall Protocol (SNW) deserves special mention as the top-performing crypto asset of...
DeFi Token Blows Past Bitcoin, Ethereum Gains With 30% Surge After Governance Tokens Issue
Decentralized exchange dYdX’s native token DYDX DYDX/USD is rallying over 30% in the last 24 hours, surpassing Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD gains. What Happened: At the time of writing, DYDX was trading at $3.174. Apex crypto above $23,000, up 1.2% and ETH at $1,584 up 1% in the last 24 hours.
teslarati.com
Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss
Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.
investing.com
Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?
© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of Jan. 30
Is the crypto market finally pulling out of its slump? Bullish investors say yes as Bitcoin inches closer to $24,000. While the market shows some signs of a bull run, it is important to remember that it's still volatile. A few tokens stand out as noteworthy in the latest week amid the strengthening market.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom
Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin pumped 43% in January 2023! What to expect in February — Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss Bitcoin’s (BTC) impressive January rally and whether there are any indicators that suggest it could continue in February. We start off this week’s show with the latest news in the markets:. After sealing its highest weekly...
