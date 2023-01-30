ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says

It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
CoinDesk

Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin, Ether Price Surge a Reversal From Darkest Days of 2022

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitcoin and ether continued to trade in a narrow range on Tuesday amid light trading as investors anxiously await the Wednesday announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision on an interest rate hike. Markets widely expect a 25 basis point (bps) increase on Wednesday.
PYMNTS

Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market

Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates

According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
business2community.com

Is it Too Late to Buy XRP? Crypto Experts Give Their XRP Price Predictions

XRP, the native cryptocurrency that power Ripple’s decentralized payments-focused XRP blockchain, saw an impressive near-20% rally in January, rebounding from monthly lows just under $0.30 to briefly break into the $0.43s. XRP has come off the boil a little on the first day of February amid pre-Fed meeting crypto market caution and was last trading just to the south of the $0.40 level.
teslarati.com

Tesla no longer states ‘long-term’ belief in crypto, details $200M Bitcoin loss

Tesla may be backtracking on its belief in the long-term benefits of investing in Bitcoin after losing over $200 million on the investment last year. The language that has appeared in past 10-K documents filed by the automaker that seems to show a bullish attitude toward investing in cryptocurrencies is no longer there.
investing.com

Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?

© Reuters. Amazon to Enter Crypto Market with NFT Initiative?. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly planning to launch a non-fungible token (NFT) initiative on its primary platform in April. Amazon’s Web3 ambitions reportedly include blockchain-based games and NFT collectibles. Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, has previously expressed belief in the...
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of Jan. 30

Is the crypto market finally pulling out of its slump? Bullish investors say yes as Bitcoin inches closer to $24,000. While the market shows some signs of a bull run, it is important to remember that it's still volatile. A few tokens stand out as noteworthy in the latest week amid the strengthening market.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Is Headed For $25,000, Says Peter Brandt After “Extremely Rare” BTC Bottom

Bitcoin continued to trade sideways Tuesday, threatening to extend its week-long stay within a narrow range. On Sunday, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rose as high as $23,955 before recoiling. This is the second time the top crypto has teased $24,000 this month after tapping $23,799 last Wednesday. Other...

