ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Here’s why today's Google Doodle is all about Bubble Tea

By Harriet Brewis
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Fancy something sweet on your morning commute? Google has just the thing.

The search engine has updated its interactive Doodle feature in honour of Taiwan’s most iconic drink: bubble tea.

For anyone who’s failed to notice, a Google Doodle is the temporary change made to the company’s logo on its homepage to commemorate a holiday or some other noteworthy event or person.

Monday’s offering celebrates that frothy, studded beverage (which is also known as boba tea or pearl milk tea) to mark three years since its emoticon immortalisation.

Over the past few years, bubble tea's international popularity has exploded to such an extent that, on 30 January 2020, it was officially announced as a new emoji.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The drink consists (as the name suggests) of tea accompanied by chewy balls, usually made of tapioca or fruit jelly. It comes in a wide range of flavours and colours, as anyone walking round Leicester Square will no doubt have spotted.

For a limited only, fans (and those of us who’ve never actually tried it) can make their own virtual version of the drink thanks to the interactive Google Doodle game, choosing everything from the type of bubbly balls to the flavour of syrup that goes into it – just head to the search engine home page .

For anyone interested in its history, as Google notes in its blurb for the latest Doodle: "Bubble tea has its roots in traditional Taiwanese tea culture which dates back as early as the 17th century. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that the bubble tea as we know today [sic] was invented.

"As waves of Taiwanese immigrants over the past few decades brought this drink overseas, innovation on the original bubble tea continues. Shops around the world are still experimenting with new flavors, additions, and mixtures."

So the question now is... what will you put in yours?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

TikTok user laid of while filming a ‘day in my life as a Google employee' video

A TikTok user has gone viral after capturing the day she was made redundant by Google. Nicole Tsai, who goes by the username @nicolesdailyvlog, was flooded with messages of support when she filmed herself receiving the news that she’d been let go by the tech giant.The clip, which features the caption "A Day in My Life Getting Laid Off At Google”, has racked up more than 4.2million views. It begins with Nicole reliving how she woke up to a message from her boss which she described as a "really ominous text".She soon checked the news and realised that mass cuts...
Indy100

This Chamoy Pickle Kit is setting TikTok alight

Move over feta pasta, a new food trend is emerging on TikTok, and this one is for pickle lovers. Chamoy pickle kits are the latest fad where people can create their own sweet, spicy, sour, crunchy pickles using boxes of prepared ingredients.The kits come with one large dill pickle, chamoy powder or sauce, sweet candy like Fruit Roll-Ups, sour candy like Warheads or Sour Punch Straws, and sometimes chips like Takis. Chamoy is a Mexican condiment made from dried apricots, chile de arbol, Tajin seasoning, and hibiscus flowers. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe chamoy pickle first gained...
Indy100

Food blogger fined for buying and eating a great white shark

A food blogger has been given a 125,000 CNY ($18,500 or £15,065) fine for posting a video online of herself illegally buying, preparing, and eating a great white shark.The woman who known online as Tizi, was identified as Jin Moumou by officials, and say she reportedly purchased the great white shark back in April 2022 for 7,700 yuan (£928) from Alibaba’s Taobao online shopping siteThe statement from officials in Nanchong, in the southwestern province of Sichuan also detailed that a few months later in July, a video was posted on social media sites Douyin and Kuaishou, of the content creator...
Indy100

Viral TikTok video for 200 calorie 'fluff bowl' dessert has internet drooling

A TikToker came up with the perfect recipe to satisfy your late-night sweet tooth cravings, all while keeping it 200 calories, and the internet is drooling.Hayden Rolfe (@hayden_rolfe) took to the platform to share his creamy and sweet creation.To create this delectable item, all you need to do is grab a food processor, add 50ml of unsweetened almond milk, 150g of frozen strawberries, a handful of ice, and a scoop of protein powder that you like.If you want to add a little more pizazz, Rolfe said you could top it off with some cereal. ...
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy