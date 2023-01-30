Read full article on original website
Louisiana daycare worker accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked […]
Authorities locate 8 pounds of narcotics in Louisiana home; suspect arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 2, 2023, agents with the Probation and Parole Office conducted a routine residence check on Oak Circle. Upon arrival, agents made contact with 37-year-old Marcus J. Jacobs and began searching the home. According to authorities, approximately 8 pounds of marijuana was […]
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19
Unrestrained Louisiana Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on LA 19. A two-vehicle head-on crash on LA 19 resulted in the death of an unrestrained Louisiana woman. East Feliciana Parish, Louisiana – Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 19 south of LA 956 in East Feliciana Parish on February 2, 2023. Arieana Sanchez Whitfield, 32, of Ethel, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash.
Woman from Arkansas killed in NWLA crash involving two 18-wheelers
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman from Jonesboro lost her life in a crash in northwest Louisiana Thursday morning. On Feb. 2 around 10:30 a.m., troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Highway 507 west of Highway 9. As a result of the wreck, Melissia Bolyer, 40, was killed.
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
Prairieville man dead after hit-and-run crash on LA 42; driver arrested
BATON ROUGE - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning. State Police said 58-year-old Bret Millet of Prairieville was walking along LA 42, north of I-10, sometime Saturday morning. Millet was reportedly in the roadway when Casey Cantrelle, 47, struck him with his vehicle.
Former Zachary High student accused of marking school with graffiti charged with terrorism
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department says they arrested a former student after Zachary High School was tagged with graffiti. Police say that Shyron White was arrested at his home in Livingston Parish for drawing a triangle with a symbol in it on the exterior doors. Graffiti was found in several locations around the building, and police were alerted on Tuesday.
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Panic ensues after puppy stolen from Lakeview during home invasion
"Toby's personality is really laidback, almost like a cat. He's not a rambunctious puppy, he's calm and personally I love that. He calms me down," Elston said.
WATCH: Suspect uses flatbed to steal vehicle
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a male suspect in connection to a auto theft that occurred Sunday (Jan. 15) near the Fairgrounds. According to the NOPD, around 10:40 p.m. a male suspect loaded a 2004 Lexus RX300 onto a truck flatbed in the 1900 block of Gentilly […]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
It took Americans almost 200 years to find the highest point in Louisiana
While Driskill Mountain in Bienville Parish is now the undisputed highest point in Louisiana, well up into the 20th century that honor was claimed by various sites across the northern reaches of the state.
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
LSU student who was hit by a car and killed will be laid to rest today
The funeral for a Louisiana State University student who was reportedly raped and then hit and killed by a car will be laid to rest Friday. Madison Brooks, 19, will be laid to rest in Covington at St. Peter Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Her visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Giving Back: Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
Imagine this: You have reached an age at which everything feels settled. You are approaching the most fruitful stages of a productive career, or else already enjoying retirement. You have reared children, educated them, and ushered them safely into adulthood. You are ready to relax. But life has other plans. Before you know it, you find yourself once more the primary caregiver to an infant, a toddler or a young child.
