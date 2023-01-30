Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers are 6-3...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO