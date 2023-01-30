ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Western Illinois visits Denver following Massner's 30-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-8, 7-4 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (12-12, 3-8 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -1; over/under is 147.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the Denver Pioneers after Trenton Massner scored 30 points in Western Illinois' 81-73 overtime win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Pioneers are 6-3...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Boston 5, Toronto 2

Second Period_1, Boston, Forbort 4 (Coyle, Frederic), 6:57 (sh). 2, Toronto, Marner 19 (Rielly, Samsonov), 9:25 (pp). 3, Boston, Carlo 2 (Lindholm, Coyle), 12:33. Third Period_4, Boston, Greer 5, 2:13. 5, Toronto, Jarnkrok 12 (Holl, Giordano), 8:38. 6, Boston, Zacha 10 (Grzelcyk, McAvoy), 9:08. 7, Boston, Zacha 11 (Krejci, Pastrnak), 12:19.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy