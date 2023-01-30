Read full article on original website
Related
clearadmit.com
Michigan Ross MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Alumnus / Google Meet
My interviewer was friendly and it felt like a casual conversation as if I was networking with some employee. I am working as a software engineer for 3 years now and I plan to move into PM roles Post-MBA. 1. Tell me about yourself. 2. I mentioned about an application...
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment
Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
Yale honors Black girl, nine, wrongly reported to police over insect project
A nine-year-old girl who had a neighbor call the police on her as she worked to eradicate invasive insects from her home town has earned honors from one of the US’s most prestigious universities. The Yale School of Public Health earlier this month held a ceremony citing Bobbi Wilson’s...
Colleges only getting worse by 'manifesting authoritarianism' with 'word policing', professor warns
Colleges and universities are manifesting authoritarianism with the recent trend of banning words and firing teachers, according to Professor William Jacobson.
College professors are considering creative ways to stop students from using AI to cheat
Some professors say students are using OpenAI's buzzy chatbot, ChatGPT, to pass off AI-generated content as their own.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
Elite universities aren’t hotbeds of ‘wokery’: our research shows they’re rife with racism and classism | Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
In both the US and the UK, students described being told that they were beneficiaries of affirmative action, write authors Kalwant Bhopal and Martin Myers
Ivy League professor on MSNBC trashes critical race theory critic as 'fake journalist'
A MSNBC segment blamed structural racism in policing for the death of Tyre Nichols and trashed Critical Race Theory critic Christopher Rufo's journalism.
clearadmit.com
NYU Stern MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 3 / Adcom / Zoom
Applied December 15th, 2022; Interview invite January 10th, 2023; Interview January 18th; Admit January 27th. Overall the interview was really conversational and welcoming. The interviewer was so nice and kept complimenting my answers and providing support after each answer. The 30 minutes flew by and I thought it went pretty well. As the interviewer had gone through my file, she didn’t ask me “Why Stern” or “tell me about yourself.”
clearadmit.com
M7 Business Schools Dominate in Venture Capital and Private Equity Fields
MBA graduates continue to be drawn to finance jobs due to the lucrative compensation packages, the chance to work on high-profile deals at investment banks, and the opportunity to invest in the next billion-dollar company at a venture capital or private equity firm. As we will see below regarding the MBA Class of 2022, the top MBA programs really deliver on finance industry placement and can accelerate finance careers. In particular, M7 business schools dominate in the buy-side job placements for venture capital, private equity, and investment management.
clearadmit.com
Dartmouth Tuck Interview Questions & Report: Round 2 / Second-Year Student / Zoom
1. Walk me through your CV. 4. Greatest achievement – professional or personal?. 7. Question for the interviewer and her experience?. Check out the Clear Admit Interview Guides for some tips & advice. Posted in: Interview Questions & Reports. Schools: Dartmouth / Tuck.
clearadmit.com
Real Humans of Wharton’s MBA Class of 2024
We are excited to introduce six new members of the Wharton MBA Class of 2024 in this edition of Real Humans: MBA Students. Out of 6,319 applicants, 877 students ultimately matriculated at Wharton in August of 2022. Half of the new class are women and 35 percent are international. U.S. minority students also comprise 35 percent of the class, with 23 percent identifying as Asian American, 7 percent Black/African America, and 5 percent Hispanic/Latinx. This year eight percent of the students identify as LGBTQ+.
bestcolleges.com
Looming Enrollment Cliff Poses Serious Threat to Colleges
The enrollment cliff poses a Darwinian threat to higher education, allowing only the wealthiest and market savviest to survive. Thanks to lower birthrates during the Great Recession, the college-age population will shrink beginning in 2025. College officials call this demographic phenomenon the "enrollment cliff." The effects will vary based on...
First gen students are missing from the nation's top colleges. Here's how virtual advising could help.
First generation students are less likely to attend the nation's top colleges. A nonprofit says support from their peers could change that.
Comments / 0