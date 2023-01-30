ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chanting Harvard students walk out of lecture by professor accused of groping and harassment

Harvard University students staged a walk-out from professor John Comaroff’s class on Tuesday over allegations in a lawsuit that he groped and harassed three female graduate students.More than 100 students entered Mr Comaroff’s classroom as he prepared to deliver his first lecture of the semester and began chanting “justice for survivors”, according to a report in the Ivy League university’s student-run publication The Harvard Crimson.Mr Comaroff, a professor of African anthropology, was placed on administrative leave by the university last year after three students alleged they had been subject to forcible kissing and groping.The three women filed a lawsuit last...
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
NYU Stern MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 3 / Adcom / Zoom

Applied December 15th, 2022; Interview invite January 10th, 2023; Interview January 18th; Admit January 27th. Overall the interview was really conversational and welcoming. The interviewer was so nice and kept complimenting my answers and providing support after each answer. The 30 minutes flew by and I thought it went pretty well. As the interviewer had gone through my file, she didn’t ask me “Why Stern” or “tell me about yourself.”
M7 Business Schools Dominate in Venture Capital and Private Equity Fields

MBA graduates continue to be drawn to finance jobs due to the lucrative compensation packages, the chance to work on high-profile deals at investment banks, and the opportunity to invest in the next billion-dollar company at a venture capital or private equity firm. As we will see below regarding the MBA Class of 2022, the top MBA programs really deliver on finance industry placement and can accelerate finance careers. In particular, M7 business schools dominate in the buy-side job placements for venture capital, private equity, and investment management.
Real Humans of Wharton’s MBA Class of 2024

We are excited to introduce six new members of the Wharton MBA Class of 2024 in this edition of Real Humans: MBA Students. Out of 6,319 applicants, 877 students ultimately matriculated at Wharton in August of 2022. Half of the new class are women and 35 percent are international. U.S. minority students also comprise 35 percent of the class, with 23 percent identifying as Asian American, 7 percent Black/African America, and 5 percent Hispanic/Latinx. This year eight percent of the students identify as LGBTQ+.
Looming Enrollment Cliff Poses Serious Threat to Colleges

The enrollment cliff poses a Darwinian threat to higher education, allowing only the wealthiest and market savviest to survive. Thanks to lower birthrates during the Great Recession, the college-age population will shrink beginning in 2025. College officials call this demographic phenomenon the "enrollment cliff." The effects will vary based on...
