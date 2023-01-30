ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UNC Kenan-Flagler MBA Interview Questions & Report: Round 1 / Adcom / Skype

The interview was very laid back. The Adcom was friendly and laid back. She started out with the basics questions; Tell me about yourself (walk me through your resume), why an MBA, and why Kenan-Flagler. We then moved into the behavioral questions. The one that caught me off guard was speaking about a time where your team failed due to another person. All in all I could tell through this interview that the school lives up to their friendly/not cut throat reputation.
Episode 274: Tips for the Wharton Team-Based Discussion (TBD)

In this special edition of the podcast, your hosts Alex Brown and Graham Richmond break down Wharton’s group interview – known as the Team Based Discussion (TBD) – and offer a wealth of tips and background to help applicants ace it. Alex and Graham, who both formerly...
M7 Business Schools Dominate in Venture Capital and Private Equity Fields

MBA graduates continue to be drawn to finance jobs due to the lucrative compensation packages, the chance to work on high-profile deals at investment banks, and the opportunity to invest in the next billion-dollar company at a venture capital or private equity firm. As we will see below regarding the MBA Class of 2022, the top MBA programs really deliver on finance industry placement and can accelerate finance careers. In particular, M7 business schools dominate in the buy-side job placements for venture capital, private equity, and investment management.
