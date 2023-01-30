Read full article on original website
Dogecoin (DOGE) Gearing up for Massive 'Revenge Pump' Against Bitcoin (BTC), Top Trader Says
Bluntz, a popular cryptocurrency trader, has predicted a massive price surge for meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) against Bitcoin (BTC), the flagship cryptocurrency. According to Bluntz, DOGE/BTC is "gearing up for a revenge pump of probably 100% or more." This bullish outlook on Dogecoin might come as a surprise to some...
Binance (BNB) Launches Novel Community Feedback Analysis Feature
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange changes the way it processes feedback from its community. With the new instrument, community opinion will be used to adjust the platform's development roadmap. Binance (BNB) advances community feedback management. According to a statement shared by Binance (BNB) representatives, the exchange introduces an entirely new...
Michael Burry Shocks Crypto Community with One-Word Tweet
Michael Burry, an eminent American investor, recently took to the social media platform Twitter to share his thoughts on the current state of markets. In a single-word tweet, he simply urged investors to sell their holdings without getting further into detail. This stark warning from Burry has already sparked a...
Cardano Djed Stablecoin Goes Live: Details
