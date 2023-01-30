ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
SYRACUSE, NY
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
blavity.com

Bengals Players Rally Around Teammate Devastated Over Costly Penalty

Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai was distraught after committing a costly penalty in Sunday’s AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. TV cameras focused on Ossai as he sat on the bench and weeped following the unnecessary roughness penalty that helped the Chiefs clinch a trip to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKRC

Here's what Joe Burrow said to Patrick Mahomes after Bengals loss to Chiefs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AFC Championship game on Sunday was billed not only as a showdown between the top two teams in the conference but arguably the top two quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in four attempts. And when the game was finished, the two Pro Bowlers made sure to find each other near midfield to exchange a few words of mutual appreciation.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Safford's 25 points, 11 rebounds not enough in Miami loss to Toledo

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo's 81-78 victory against Miami on Tuesday night. Dennis added six assists for the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line. The Rockets picked up their sixth straight win.
TOLEDO, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals OC emerging as candidate for two HC openings

A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head-coaching positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Davenport scores 20 as Cincinnati takes down Tulsa 81-55

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Cincinnati over Tulsa 81-55 on Wednesday night. Davenport shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. David Dejulius shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.
CINCINNATI, OH

