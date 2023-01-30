Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Look: Bengals Player Apologizes For What He Did After Loss
A Cincinnati Bengals player has apologized for what he said after his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. Sunday night, the Bengals fell to the Chiefs, 23-20, thanks in part to a critical late-hit penalty on Cincinnati defensive player Joseph Ossai. ...
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
Bengals fans react to team returning to Cincinnati after AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals returned home early Monday morning after the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans gave the players a warm welcome when they returned to Paycor Stadium early Monday morning. >>Bengals hurt by penalties in AFC Championship loss to Chiefs. “Man I’m so proud....
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Bengals fans getting their Whataburger fix in Kansas City might have Mahomes to thank
Whataburger fans living in Greater Cincinnati know that you can't get it in Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana. The Whataburger locations closest to the Tri-State are near Nashville, Tennessee. While Bengals fans headed to Kansas City for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium might be looking forward to...
Bengals linebacker Pratt sorry for outburst toward teammate, wants to return in 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt said on Monday that he was wrong for his emotional vocal outburst directed toward defensive end Joseph Ossai that was caught on camera as the team filed into the locker room following Sunday's AFC Championship game loss at Kansas City. Ossai was called...
Bengals Players Rally Around Teammate Devastated Over Costly Penalty
Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Joseph Ossai was distraught after committing a costly penalty in Sunday’s AFC Championship matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. TV cameras focused on Ossai as he sat on the bench and weeped following the unnecessary roughness penalty that helped the Chiefs clinch a trip to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 win.
CBS rules analyst Steratore said holding should have been called on Mahomes scramble
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - CBS Sports NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore said holding should have been called on the final offensive play of Sunday's AFC Championship game that would have turned a penalty on the Bengals into offsettting penalties and possibly would have forced the game into overtime. With 17 seconds...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
Chiefs stock watch: Which players impressed during AFC championship vs. Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVII after a thrilling victory over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Defeating the Bengals after last year’s devastating loss with crucial plays from stars and rookies on both sides of the ball. Here’s a look at how the stock is trending for some players after the AFC Championship game; check it out:
Here's what Joe Burrow said to Patrick Mahomes after Bengals loss to Chiefs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AFC Championship game on Sunday was billed not only as a showdown between the top two teams in the conference but arguably the top two quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a 23-20 victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in four attempts. And when the game was finished, the two Pro Bowlers made sure to find each other near midfield to exchange a few words of mutual appreciation.
Safford's 25 points, 11 rebounds not enough in Miami loss to Toledo
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Rayj Dennis had 29 points in Toledo's 81-78 victory against Miami on Tuesday night. Dennis added six assists for the Rockets (16-6, 7-2 Mid-American Conference). JT Shumate scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Setric Millner Jr. recorded 12 points and was 5 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 1 for 3 from the line. The Rockets picked up their sixth straight win.
Bengals OC emerging as candidate for two HC openings
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head-coaching positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In...
Cincinnati Bengals starters set to be free agents. Will they be back?
As the Cincinnati Bengals begin their offseason the first order of business will be a roster review. This is when Zac Taylor’s coaching staff meets with the Bengals’ front office to discuss each player on the roster. They’ll make decisions on who will return and who will not be on the roster next season.
Davenport scores 20 as Cincinnati takes down Tulsa 81-55
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points off the bench to help lead Cincinnati over Tulsa 81-55 on Wednesday night. Davenport shot 6 for 11 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Landers Nolley II scored 13 points and added 13 rebounds. David Dejulius shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.
