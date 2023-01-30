Read full article on original website
Very Popular Store Closing 8 More New York State Locations
A very popular department store just confirmed plans to close down 8 more stores in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State. On Monday, Bed Bath & Beyond officials confirmed plans to close 87 more stores. Bed Bath & Beyond To Close 87 More Stores. The popular department chain...
PD: Man Nearly Killed Inside Hudson Valley, New York Business
Police found a man bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds. On Monday, police in Putnam County responded to a reported stabbing at a business. Around 10 p.m., the Carmel Police Department responded to a reported stabbing at a business in the 800 block of State Route 6. Upon arrival, responding...
-30 Degree ‘Artic Blast’ Coming To Hudson Valley, New York State
New York State residents are being told to prepare for a freezing dangerous arctic blast. Tuesday morning many Hudson Valley residents woke up to some snow. In parts of Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties, the snow didn't stick to roads, but in other parts of the Hudson Valley, the snow did cause some schools to have delayed openings.
5 Shops in Upstate New York to Get Your Pandemic Bike Fixed
Did you purchase a bicycle during the pandemic and now you need to have it serviced or just tuned up a bit? Maybe you really need to have something repaired? First, congratulations on doing something for yourself, bicycling is a great way to get fresh air and exercise. When looking...
Are Plastic Coffee Stirrers Now “Evil” in All of New York State?
There are so many forms of plastic that have been banned in New York State. Plastic bags anyone? That it has people scratching their heads as to whether or not you can get plastic utensils on a to-go order, or whether there will be condiments in those little containers with your order as well.
Shocking Weather ‘History’ Made In Upstate New York
Weather experts are shocked to report something that hasn't ever been recorded when it comes to weather in Upstate New York. Tuesday was Jan. 31, the last day of the month of January. Once temperatures went above 30 degrees, history was officially made. Historically Warm January In Upstate New York.
5 Powerball Tickets Worth About $2 Million Sold In New York State
New York State residents continue to strike rich playing Powerball and Mega Millions. The Powerball jackpot continues to soar. New York State Residents Could Win Nearly $700 Million. The Powerball jackpot was last won on November 19, 2022. Monday's drawing, Jan. 30, was the 31st drawing in the jackpot cycle.
Is New York One of the Best States For Singles? [STUDY]
Valentine's Day is not far off, and now is the time some might contemplate getting out into the dating game again. Of course, it helps when there are options. Ever feel like you're alone even when surrounded by millions of other people living in New York? You may have more options than you think living in the Empire State.
Population Declining In New York State More Than Most Of America
Officials are starting to worry that rate of new Empire State residents is declining more than most of the country. Earlier this month, Hudson Valley Post reported more people are leaving New York State than any other state. New York State Loses More Residents Than Any Other State, Again. New...
Friends Killed In 100 MPH Crash In Lower Hudson Valley, 1 Jailed
Two Hudson Valley residents were killed when an alleged unlicensed driver drove at speeds of over 100 MPH with no headlights. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Mount Vernon resident was arraigned on an indictment charging him for causing a high-speed fatal crash. Two Killed In...
Casting Call: New York State Horses Needed for Movie
The Hudson Valley is filled with talented equestrian experts and beautiful horses. Those experts and their horses could be on the big screen in the future. The mid-Hudson region is no stranger to the big screen as hundreds of new television and movie productions have taken place in our neighborhoods.
Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America. The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
Popular Canned Meat Recalled In New York State Due To Contamination
What's worse than paying an arm and a leg for food nowadays? Paying higher prices, only to have it recalled due to possible contamination. In my humble opinion, food price increases are certainly not going towards funding better safety protocols. A popular brand has announced a recall of some of its canned meat and poultry products.
Will New York Be The Next State To Get Digital Driver’s Licenses?
Will New York be the next state to issue digital driver's licenses to residents? You might be wondering what exactly a digital driver's license is and which states have allowed them. Let's take a look. What Is A Digital Driver's License?. As we move further and further into a technological...
Is New York One of the Most Educated States in the Country?
We may debate back and forth over the direction our state is going. And while that may be a whole separate discussion, do New Yorkers have access to the best schooling to make maybe those opportunities a reality? Just how adequate is the education system in New York state? How does it rank when compared to other states?
NY State Police Warn About Imposter Cops Asking for Money
Residents in New York State were warned about a scam on Tuesday where imposters asked for credit card information and requested monetary donations while pretending to be part of a union that supports the police. Don't fall for it!. On Tuesday, members of the New York State Police explained to...
Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County
New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger. New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below. Car Theft...
