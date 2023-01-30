ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

10 years since death of Hadiya Pendleton

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvV2x_0kVpYfhW00

10 years since death of Hadiya Pendleton 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former First Lady Michelle Obama is among those pausing to remember Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old girl gunned down 10 years ago Sunday.

Pendleton had just finished a final exam at King College Prep when she was gunned down in a Kenwood park, which is now named in her honor.

Two weeks earlier she had performed at President Barack Obama's second innauguration.

The man now serving 84 years in prison for her murder said he shot a group of teens thinking they were rival gang members.

Hadiya's parents continue the fight against gun violence.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol assault

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the U.S. Capitol building by rioters.Joseph Pavlik, 65, was charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, according to a court filing this week. Pavlik was arrested and released on Tuesday on a personal recognizance bond, according to the U.S. Justice Department.Investigators said Pavlik traveled with a group identified as the "B Squad" to the Capitol to forcibly enter the building...
CHICAGO, IL
better.net

10 of Chicago’s Top Black Women of Impact — 2023

McKinsey & Company in partnership with Lean In recently published its eighth annual Women in the Workplace study. This annual report card is the largest research project of its kind to assess the impact women are making in corporate America. Among other findings, the study concluded that 59 percent of Black women leaders want to be top executives, but in comparison to women leaders of other races and ethnicities, are more likely to receive signals that their advancement will be more difficult.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Investigation into video of Chicago school employee's confrontation with student

CHICAGO (CBS) – A startling confrontation between a student and Chicago school employee was caught on camera. It happened at Roosevelt High School in Albany Park.The employee is under investigation and not allowed on school property.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey learned parents were informed about the incident late Tuesday.The cellphone video shot at Roosevelt High School. The principal sent home a letter to parents informing them about the incident.The video starts in the cafeteria. An adult and student can be seen with arms locked behind their backs. The student eventually ended up on the ground.Students gathered around. The two wrestled...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Granddaughter says she called for wellbeing check on woman later found in freezer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about a horrific discovery in Portage Park: The body of a 96-year-old woman found in a freezer.She's been identified by family members as Regina Michalski. CBS 2's Noel Brennan spoke to a neighbor who has a theory.Flowers and candles have been left in front of a garage in Portage Park that was blocked off by police Monday night. It's the same garage where Chicago Police discovered a freezer, with the body of a 96-year-old woman inside.The detached garage is behind a two-flat on West Melrose Street near Central Ave. A family that rents one of...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago magazine

The Barber of Chicago

When Will Liverman and DJ King Rico started writing The Factotum, a loose retelling of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville centered on — what else? — a modern-day barbershop, they planned to set it in 1990s Virginia Beach. That’s where they both grew up; the pair met as teenagers at the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk, Virginia. But as the story evolved, Liverman and Rico realized the right place for their new opera was Chicago — the source, as Liverman puts it, of so much “Black greatness.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Church vandalized in Ukrainian Village

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A church in Ukrainian Village was vandalized. Sunday night, windows were boarded up at Holy Trinity Orthodox Cathedral.Overnight, Father Alexander Koranda confirmed he is the one who found the damage along with the rocks thrown inside. The church has filed a police report and Chicago police are now looking for the person who did it.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Activists coming together in Chicago area to honor Tyre Nichols

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Organizations are honoring Tyre Nichols in the Chicago area Monday after the city of Memphis released video showing his violent January 7 police arrest.Five former Memphis police officers were fired and charged with murder in the death of Nichols, a Black man who died three days after being beaten in a traffic stop. Video footage of Nichols' arrest was released Friday evening.     Monday at 1 p.m., Lake County Black Lives Matter organizers plan to gather at the Waukegan Police Department. In a statement, they applauded the swift action of the Memphis police chief for firing the five officers involved in Nichols' death. They hope it's "a template for the city of Waukegan."Then, at 6 p.m., several groups will come together for a rally at Federal Plaza in downtown Chicago. The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression said they stand in solidarity with Nichols' family, and want the officers charged with Nichols' murder to also face federal charges.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago man calls for CPD officers' firings for his 2019 beating in police custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – Just days after the release of the video of a fatal police beating in Memphis, a Chicago man is releasing his own video of what happened to him while in Chicago police custody.He said the video raises questions that should lead to the firing of two officers.CBS 2's Chris Tye had the story and what's next.Police typically search you for weapons at the time of an arrest, before you enter a cruiser, then again at the station before going into lockup.But police wanted a third check on Damien Stewart. That led to an altercation he said was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former CPD officer charged with cheating his way out of tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former Chicago Police officer stood charged with multiple felonies Tuesday on the grounds that he cheated his way out of parking tickets and moving violations with false statements and phony documents.Among other things, the former officer falsely claimed that his girlfriend had stolen his car and was the one driving it when it got busted by speed cameras – and he provided fake police reports to back up his claim, authorities alleged.Jeffrey Kriv, 56, of Chicago was charged Tuesday with four counts of perjury and five counts of forgery, according to the Chicago Office of the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising; Mayor Lightfoot leads in spending

Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022. Four other candidates reported receipts of more than $1 million: Lightfoot ($4.5 million), former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas ($2.2 million), Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson ($1.8 million), and U.S. Rep. Jesus Garcia ($1.5 million). Three other candidates reported spending more than $500,000: Wilson ($2.0 million), Vallas ($1.0 million), and Johnson ($578,000). The other candidates in the election are Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, and Roderick Sawyer. If no candidate receives a majority of votes in the general election, the top two candidates will compete in a runoff on Apr. 4. The last two mayoral elections (2019 and 2015) resulted in runoffs.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

This is racially insensitive

I’m a trustee on the Oak Park Village Board. As a local courtesy, we don’t typically comment on incidents that occur in different local governments. However, an incident occurred that was so egregious that I can’t stay silent. A class was created with a racially insensitive title and description. The wording used was so obviously insensitive that many thought the screenshots were fake. No one expected this from an Oak Park government.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Black History Month traces its origins to landmark Wabash Avenue YMCA

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We begin our celebration of Black History Month at its birthplace in the Bronzeville neighborhood. Nearly a century ago, the origins of Black History Month began at the Wabash Avenue YMCA, led by the famed Carter G. Woodson.CBS 2's Ryan Baker took us on a tour of this "living landmark." If its walls could talk, the historic Wabash Y would certainly have a lot to say."This is the birthplace of African History Month. It was actually started in the hallway across from here," said Patricia Abrams, executive director of the Renaissance Collaborative, which currently owns and operates...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburb sees 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021

HARVEY, Ill. - A new safety strategy in Harvey seems to be working. On Tuesday, the city announced a 55 percent decrease in homicides since 2021. Mayor Christoper Clark implemented several proactive measures designed to increase public safety, which included the hiring of new officers and the construction of five new community hubs that also serve as police substations.
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
142K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy