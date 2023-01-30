Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:12:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and increase your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cottle; Crosby; Floyd; Garza; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry; Yoakum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Cottle, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Borden, Crane, Dawson, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Martin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452- 9292. Target Area: Borden; Crane; Dawson; Ector; Glasscock; Howard; Martin; Midland; Mitchell; Pecos; Reagan; Scurry; Terrell; Upton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west Texas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
