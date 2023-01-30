ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allamakee County, IA



Wind Chill Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Muscatine; Scott WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected north of Highway 30.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, La Crosse, Richland, Trempealeau by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; La Crosse; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI

