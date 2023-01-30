ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lewis Capaldi tests Tourette's device before Nottingham gig

Lewis Capaldi invited a team of university researchers to a gig after testing a device aimed at reducing tics in those with Tourette's syndrome. The Scottish singer, who recently went public about being diagnosed with Tourette's, was in Nottingham on Friday as part of his ongoing tour. The University of...
Bird charity locked out of Twitter after woodcock tweets

A bird conservation charity said it had been locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about woodcock. The Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) said it lost access to its account during the Big Garden Birdwatch. "It's all a bit of a mystery," said...

