Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
4 Bengals most to blame for AFC Championship loss to Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a bit of a shock. The Bengals were one of the hottest teams in the league, winning their last 10 games in a row. Plus, Patrick Mahomes was hurt, Joe Burrow was 3-0 in his first three Bengals-Chiefs games, and the team decimated the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills just a week ago. And if none of that convinced you the Bengals were going to win, all you had to do is ask them (or the Mayor of Cincinnati), and they would tell you the team was going to win at “Burrowhead.” Despite all that, the Bengals lost 23-20 to the Chiefs. After that L knocked Cincinnati out of the playoffs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from Burrow at the top all the way down to Eli Apple.
Miranda Lambert Shows Support for Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs, Fans Sound Off
Miranda Lambert made a statement on Championship Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs were playing Cincinnati. Lambert was all decked out in Chiefs gear and cheering on their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. In a tweet, Lambert mentions that she’s cheering on her fellow East Texan. She was born in Lindale while Mahomes was born in Tyler. When fans saw Lambert’s tweet, they were sounding off big-time.
atozsports.com
Broncos get unwanted news on Monday
The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Travis Kelce has some callous words for one of the most important people in Cincinnati
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn’t mince words when it came to telling everyone how he felt about one important person in Cincinnati. The week leading up to the battle that was at Burrowhead was full of nothing but trash-talking. Sure, both sides did it, but from a Chiefs fans perspective, it was definitely more on the Bengals’ side.
Horrific Call on Bengals Joseph Ossai Was Unnecessary
Considering the time, score and magnitude of the situation, the referee should have kept that flag in his pocket.
College Girl Has Complete Meltdown After Her Cincinnati Bengals Lose In Brutal Fashion
Man oh man, let the crying and gnashing of teeth begin. As a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, I’ve been cursed with the pain and suffering that comes with the Cowboys fan cycle. From low expectations going into the season, to winning a few games, and quickly thinking, “We dem ‘boyz! This is our year!” to watching us lose in the worst fashion imaginable, by either barely missing or losing in the first round of the playoffs after being one of the top teams in the league all season.
Travis Kelce fires up crowd at Kansas-Kansas St. battle ahead of Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce was part of the crowd at Allen Fieldhouse down in Lawrence Tuesday night to watch a Big 12 rivalry game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks. During one moment in the game, Kelce’s presence was recognized and he acknowledged it by standing up and firing up the Kansas basketball fans.
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
atozsports.com
Tom Brady needs to do the Buccaneers one last favor on his way out
Tom Brady’s final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -and the NFL- is now in the books after the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced his retirement Wednesday morning. His run with both the New England Patriots and the Buccaneers is one that will never be repeated. And, more specifically,...
Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating
NFL fans are up in arms after some questionable officiating late in the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to Kansas City. The... The post Pat McAfee Goes On Massive Rant About NFL Officiating appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ new coach has ties to one of the biggest names in franchise history
The 2023 Dallas Cowboys will have some Tom Landry DNA on their coaching staff. Well, not exactly. But the team is adding an offensive line coach that worked with Landry in 1987 and 1988 as assistant OL coach and special teams coach. At 68 years old, Mike Solari will join...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols OC Joey Halzle shows why Tennessee fans haven’t seen the best of Josh Heupel yet
If it seems like Josh Heupel is a better head coach for the Tennessee Vols than he was at UCF, it’s not your imagination. One of the great things about Heupel is that he hasn’t peaked yet as a head coach. He continues to evolve and grow. And that’s why the results at Tennessee so far are better than many folks expected they would be when Heupel was hired by the Vols in early 2021.
sportszion.com
Colin Cowherd addresses “NFL is rigged” claims following Chiefs’ dramatic win vs Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The recent AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals sparked off a social media frenzy with the hashtag “NFL rigged” trending on Twitter. This was due to some questionable officiating decisions during the match. However, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd has a different...
A Bengals fan is being called out for lying about Chiefs fans breaking into his car in KC
A Cincinnati Bengals fan is getting called out by Chiefs fans for lying about their car getting broken into in Kansas City. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs battled in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year. The Bengals were victorious last year to make it to Super Bowl 56, and were looking to make it two trips to the big game in a row. After a week of trash talk from the Bengals and even the mayor of Cincinnati, the Chiefs silenced the noise by picking up the 23-20 win.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Puts An End To Mahomes Vs. Burrow Debate
Shannon Sharpe had a lot to say about the AFC Championship Game. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been debating all season long about NFL quarterbacks. Bayless seems to believe that Joe Burrow is the best QB in the league. However, Shannon has been adamant that it is actually Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker gives encouraging update on his torn ACL
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his magical 2022 season and his UT career end in November when he tore his ACL in a loss to South Carolina. The injury likely prevented Hooker from being named a Heisman finalist (though he should’ve been anyway). Hooker’s injury could also impact...
atozsports.com
Eagles defense can make unbelievable NFL history in Super Bowl
Everybody knows about the Philadelphia Eagles’ illustrious offensive firepower. Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert, Devonta Smith, and others create an impressive unit. Their defense has been remarkable as well, though. They may not get quite as much attention as the offensive players, but they are vital to the...
