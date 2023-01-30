ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Chronicle

These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today

Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
AUSTIN, TX
tourcounsel.com

Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas

Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program

A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
papercitymag.com

Famed Chef Is Opening a New Austin Restaurant With a Serious Spanish Twist In the City’s Hot New Hotel — Luminaire Is Here

An array of grilled Delgado chops will be served per piece at Luminaire. (Photo by Caresse Sassman) Something new is coming to downtown Austin. It’s a sparkling modern restaurant set in an area rich in history. As the Hyatt Centric rolls onto Congress Avenue, it is bringing along one famous chef and his newest food hotspot. PaperCity caught up with Chef Steve McHugh for a sneak peek of what’s in store at Luminaire.
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think

It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Meridian, New Café Open Now In Buda

MERIDIAN is owned and operated by Travis and Noa Sutherland, founders of Zoi Well, Zoi Market, and UTOPiAfest. MERIDIAN is adjacent to Zoi Market. MERIDIAN is a community hub, as well as a destination for wellness, community, music, and experience seekers. Centered in the heart of Downtown Buda, it is vibrant, thriving space equally suited for daytime studying and meetings, as well as nighttime revelry and celebration. The historic building, built in 1901, is an attraction unto itself, with an impressive exterior, a detail-rich, spacious, sky lit hall.
BUDA, TX
CBS Austin

Do512 shares a flurry of February family fun!

There are so many events to attend in Austin but if you are a family of three, four, or more, going out can get costly! Thankfully, Mandy Heintzelman, Editor for Do512 Family curated a list of February events that are fun and most importantly, budget-friendly or free!. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX

