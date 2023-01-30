Read full article on original website
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Austin's Moody Center is a Multi-functional Space for the ArtsCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
Austin Chronicle
These Restaurants Have 86’d Service Today
Local dining spots shutter themselves against the weather. Because, if a certain number of staff and/or customers are killed or incapacitated in a motorcrash, what’s the point in running a food-mongering community hub at all. We mean, that’s what it comes down to, right?. And this day’s rain...
A Mexican Woman Revealed The 'Best' Tacos In Austin & So Many Locals Are Agreeing With Her
Tacos are one of the most beloved dishes by Texans, and with so many iterations of them offered by local taquerias and restaurants, it can be hard to find "the best ones out there." One Mexican woman living in Texas took it to her TikTok account to reveal her fave...
tourcounsel.com
Barton Creek Square | Shopping mall in Austin, Texas
Barton Creek Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in southwest Austin, Texas in the United States, near the intersection of Texas State Highway Loop 1 and Texas State Highway Loop 360. The mall is eponymously named after Barton Creek, Texas.
inforney.com
Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program
A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer. Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in...
papercitymag.com
Famed Chef Is Opening a New Austin Restaurant With a Serious Spanish Twist In the City’s Hot New Hotel — Luminaire Is Here
An array of grilled Delgado chops will be served per piece at Luminaire. (Photo by Caresse Sassman) Something new is coming to downtown Austin. It’s a sparkling modern restaurant set in an area rich in history. As the Hyatt Centric rolls onto Congress Avenue, it is bringing along one famous chef and his newest food hotspot. PaperCity caught up with Chef Steve McHugh for a sneak peek of what’s in store at Luminaire.
Frozen trees snap, crackle and pop across Central Texas, uproot family’s front yard
Trees have fallen on homes, in the middle of roads and even on cars during this week's ice storm.
Austin Pets Alive!’s power is down, asking community to foster dogs
Power at Austin Pets Alive! is down, and the organization is asking for the community's help in fostering a dog or a cat while the wintry weather persists.
KVUE
10 dogs scheduled for euthanasia due to freezing weather now heading to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Ten dogs at an outdoor South Texas animal shelter who were scheduled to be euthanized due to weather conditions are now headed to Austin. Austin Pets Alive! said the dogs will be departing soon with hopes they can find foster homes within the next 24 hours.
Avoid These 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas, ‘1’ Is Closer Than You Think
It is easy to love living in Central Texas. Killeen-Temple gives us everything from great places to live, eat, and close proximity to all the major points of interest. We may not often make the list of most glamorous places to live in the state, but at least we're safer than most. Houston is filled with rocket scientists, and they still can't figure out how to prevent crime.
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
KXAN
Meridian, New Café Open Now In Buda
MERIDIAN is owned and operated by Travis and Noa Sutherland, founders of Zoi Well, Zoi Market, and UTOPiAfest. MERIDIAN is adjacent to Zoi Market. MERIDIAN is a community hub, as well as a destination for wellness, community, music, and experience seekers. Centered in the heart of Downtown Buda, it is vibrant, thriving space equally suited for daytime studying and meetings, as well as nighttime revelry and celebration. The historic building, built in 1901, is an attraction unto itself, with an impressive exterior, a detail-rich, spacious, sky lit hall.
Woman taking friend for cancer treatment describes her, others spinning on SH 45
One Austinite, Mary Stone, was trying to get a friend to MD Anderson Cancer Center Tuesday morning for her cancer treatment, but ended up spending hours stuck on the bridge because of the icy conditions.
Full List Of Closings, Delays, And Travel Conditions For Central Texas
Most of Texas is closed due widespread ice especially in the Killeen-Temple, Texas area. A Winter Storm Warning remains in place until midday on Wednesday. You can find a full list of delays and closures here. Will Ice Be The Only Winter Weather?. Nope. We're expecting a sleet mix, and...
CBS Austin
Do512 shares a flurry of February family fun!
There are so many events to attend in Austin but if you are a family of three, four, or more, going out can get costly! Thankfully, Mandy Heintzelman, Editor for Do512 Family curated a list of February events that are fun and most importantly, budget-friendly or free!. Follow us on...
Bright Flashes Light Up Austin Skies as 85,000 Left Without Power
Flashes of blue and red light were seen in Austin, Texas, as the city contends with freezing conditions.
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway
Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed in Lakeway in December. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) Hudson's Fine Hill Country Dining closed its location at 3509 N. RM 620, Austin, in December. The restaurant opened in Lakeway in 2018 after replacing Hudson's on the Bend in the same location. Hudson's on the...
Map: Austin traffic incidents skyrocket, see where they’re happening
With freezing rain icing roads across Central Texas, traffic incidents to skyrocketed across the Austin metro area Tuesday and Wednesday morning. See where they are happening here.
Austin, Texas Burger Shop Catches the Attention of Tom Segura
I look forward to the latest episode of Your Mom's House Podcast every Wednesday. Comedians Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky host this weekly podcast with some of the weirdest discussions and videos you will ever hear and see. One exciting discussion during episode 623 involves talking about Texans cooking brisket....
Austin officer scoops up cold, abandoned kitten during ice storm
"Because of Officer Townsend, the kitten is now warm and safe," a tweet from the police department read.
Which local governments, businesses opened or closed Tuesday
As wintry conditions and icy roadways coat Central Texas, several local governments and employers have closed offices. Here's a look at those closures happening throughout the greater Austin area.
