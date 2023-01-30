ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Shooter Scare at Multiple Walmart Stores Prompts Authorities to Respond

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Santa Fe Springs, Los Angeles County, CA: A third Walmart store in eastern Los Angeles County Sunday afternoon, Jan. 29, was evacuated after yet another reported man inside a Walmart armed with a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyCqn_0kVpWLbC00
Nathan Holguin / KNN

Whittier Police Department responded to, and surrounded the Walmart at the Gateway Plaza Center located at 13310 Telegraph Road in the city of Santa Fe Springs after a report of an armed subject inside the Walmart.

Citizen reports from multiple Neighborhood Watch groups mentioned that Walmart employees quickly evacuated the entire store of all patrons as armed police swarmed the entrance doors to prepare for entry.

Additional resources from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and La Habra Police Department responded to help further contain the area as armed officers swept the inside of the store for a possible shooter.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers cleared the building of any threat.

This was the third Walmart within 24 hours to have received such a threat. Saturday night in Rosemead, LASD Temple Station deputies responded to 1827 Walnut Grove Avenue regarding a reported armed person. The report was later unfounded.

Sunday, around noon, LASD Pico Rivera Station deputies swarmed the Walmart located at 8500 Washington Boulevard for reports of another shooter. This was also unfounded.

It has yet to be confirmed if all the calls are related to one another, however, all three appear to possibly be hoax related.

The calls come after a rise in multiple mass shootings since the new year, putting a lot of community members on edge.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 18

Charlie Sanchézi
2d ago

Californians need to be more vigilant. All of a sudden mass murders & shootings are targeting the innocent at an all time high and I suspect that it's a matter of time before it hits our children's school's. This is all by design people.

Reply(1)
4
Lupe Feldhaus
2d ago

Perhaps metal detectors at all entrances, are needed for all employees and shoppers to ensure everyone's safety.

Reply(4)
4
Related
foxla.com

Violent dognapping in Bell Gardens captured on video

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - Police in Bell Gardens are searching for a woman they say attacked a pet store owner on a sidewalk in broad daylight and stole a one-month-old maltipoo puppy. The attack happened on Jan. 30. Bell Gardens police said they received a call from a business owner...
BELL GARDENS, CA
CBS LA

Irwindale hit-and-run: Pedestrian killed on Live Oak, suspect arrested

A Pomona woman suspected of leaving the scene of a traffic fatality in Irwindale Tuesday night was arrested Wednesday morning on hit-and-run charges.Live Oak Avenue was closed in both directions between Arrow Highway and the 605 Freeway in Irwindale early Wednesday due to a fatal crash Tuesday night. Irwindale Police said a hit-and-run driver fled the scene after fatally striking a pedestrian.Los Angeles County Fire Dept. paramedics responded at 9:24 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Live Oak and Speedway Drive. Investigators said the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Live Oak  Irwindale police said the male victim had significant traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.  Patricia Lopez, a 50-year-old Pomona resident, was arrested Wednesday morning. Police said a vehicle was impounded.Lopez was booked at the West Covina City Jail on vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run charges, and she was held on $50,000 bail.Witness information and evidence at the scene led to the arrest, according to the Irwindale Police Dept.  .
IRWINDALE, CA
Key News Network

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in El Sereno Shooting

El Sereno, Los Angeles, CA: A triple shooting left one person dead and two wounded Tuesday morning, Jan. 31, at approximately 12:28 a.m. on the 4400 block of Maycrest Avenue in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
COMPTON, CA
newsantaana.com

The Westminster Police are investigating an attempted homicide

WESTMINSTER, Calif. – On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 1:13 AM, Westminster Police Dispatch received numerous calls reporting what sounded like gunshots being fired in the 7700 block of Westminster Boulevard. Westminster Police Detectives served a search warrant at an illegal gambling establishment in the area on the...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

3 people found fatally shot in Montclair home

A homicide investigation is underway in Montclair after three people were found shot to death inside a home. Around 9 p.m. Monday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call in the 4800 block of Ramona Place, officials said. The deputies entered the home and found three adults dead from gunshot wounds. The […]
MONTCLAIR, CA
CBS LA

405 Fwy shooting in Inglewood: 1 dead, suspect sought

California Highway Patrol investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood over the weekend. Officers were dispatched to the La Tijera Boulevard offramp at around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning after receiving reports of a crash on the southbound lanes of the freeway. When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 644-9550.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy