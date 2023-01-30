Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out for fight by boxing world champ: “It’s an easy fight for me”
Jake Paul has been called out by boxing world champion Artur Beterbiev, as the light-heavyweight king urged the influencer to call his promoter. Even though Jake Paul has a fight scheduled with Tommy Fury for the end of February, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident he’ll get the job done and move on to bigger things.
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor it's not
As a sporting event, the idea of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fighting each other was a bad one. McGregor, who in 2017 had never boxed before, had little chance against a one-time Olympic bronze medalist who had gone 49-for-49 as a pro boxer. As a business idea, though, it was a genius move.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing’s Slow Death Continues
By Alex Fesl: Following news that Paramount+ will be integrating Showtime into its streaming services later this year, it remains uncertain whether Showtime will be continuing its boxing programming as part of the merger. While it would make sense that Paramount+ would keep boxing as it already supports various sports,...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney doesn’t want Shakur Stevenson fight says Keyshawn Davis
By Sam Volz: Keyshawn Davis says Devin Haney will vacate his lightweight titles and move up to 140 after he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in May rather than stay at 135 to face Shakur Stevenson. Keyshawn says he would be very surprised if Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) stays at lightweight to...
UFC Legend Struck By Car
Major news in the Mixed Martial Arts world today where Irish superstar fighter, Conor McGregor, was almost killed by getting hit by a passing car. 34-year-old Conor McGregor posted on his Instagram page early Friday morning that he was struck by a passing car while riding his bicycle.
Dan Hardy wants Jake Paul, PFL involved in Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: 'It's worth whatever money they can put on the table'
Francis Ngannou box Tyson Fury under the PFL banner. With Jake Paul appointed as Head of Fighter Advocacy for the PFL, Hardy sees an opportunity for former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou to get his desired boxing match with Fury, while also being part of an MMA promotion. Ngannou parted ways with the UFC after failing to come to an agreement on a new deal.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury vs. Usyk targeted for April 29th for undisputed heavyweight championship
By Jake Tiernan: The still unsigned Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship is being targeted for April 29th, provided it gets made. According to Mike Coppinger, April 29th is the date Fury-Usyk will take place. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has already negotiated his side of the deal with the Saudis, and now we’re waiting to see if the WBC belt holder Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) will agree to a deal with them.
BoxingNews24.com
Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia: 3 possible sites in Las Vegas, Nevada for April 15th
By Craig Daly: The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia mega-fight is being targeted at one of the following venues on April 15th on Showtime PPV in Las Vegas, Nevada: Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, or MGM Grand. Boxing Scene is reporting the news of the Tank vs. Ryan fight heading to...
BoxingNews24.com
What time is Navarrete vs. Wilson & Pedraza vs. Barboza on Friday?
Navarrete vs Wilson goes down Friday on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and live on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. By Huck Allen: Emanuel Navarrete will be facing replacement opponent Liam Wilson in a scheduled 12 round main event for the vacant WBO super featherweight title, while former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza fights Arnold Barboza Jr. in a 10 round chief support bout on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The event will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and live on ESPN+.
What's next for Navarrete if he wins the 130-pound title? Is interest waning for Spence-Crawford?
From Emanuel Navarrete's next fight to the potential of a new opponent for Tyson Fury, Mike Coppinger answers boxing questions from fans.
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Los Angeles press conference this Thursday, Feb.2nd
By Sean Jones: David Benavidez & Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant will meet this Thursday, February 2nd, for their kickoff Los Angeles press conference to discuss their March 25th fight on Showtime pay-per-view at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The press conference beings at 1:00 p.m. PT.
Boxing Scene
Navarrete: I Was Disappointed When Valdez Pulled Out Of Fight, But We Have To Move Forward
Emanuel Navarrete had this date circled on his calendar for quite some time. There is still a sense of pride heading into this weekend’s showdown with Australia’s Liam Wilson, with the vacant WBO junior lightweight title at stake this Friday on ESPN from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The February 3 date was reserved for an all Mexico-showdown between Navarrete and former two-division titlist Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23KOs), who withdrew due to a previous injury that hasn’t fully healed.
BoxingNews24.com
“Callum Smith knocks Beterbiev out” in 6 rounds says Tony Bellew
By Barry Holbrook: Tony Bellew surprisingly has jumped off the Artur Beterbiev ship after his stoppage win over fellow countryman Anthony Yarde last Saturday night and now believes his WBC mandatory Callum Smith will knock him out within six rounds. Callum has looked good since moving up to 175 in...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu says Tony Harrison will be in for a “Shock” on March 12th
By Dan Ambrose: Tim Tszyu says his opponent, former WBC junior middleweight champion Tony Harrison will be in for a “shock” on March 12th when they meet in Sydney, Australia. The unbeaten Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will take the 32-year-old Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) to the deep end...
BoxingNews24.com
Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin could be PPV says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn says there’s a possibility that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Jermaine Franklin could be shown on pay-per-view on April 1st from the O2 Arena in London. Selling the Joshua-Franklin fight on DAZN PPV won’t win Hearn many any friends from boxing fans, particularly...
BoxingNews24.com
Andy Ruiz has experience edge against Deontay Wilder says Michael Hunter
By Jim Calfa: Michael Hunter is leaning towards Andy Ruiz Jr defeating Deontay Wilder due to his experience when the two meet for the WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Wilder vs. Ruiz Jr still hasn’t been signed, but it’s expected to take place in the summer. With WBC heavyweight...
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios: My Goal Right Now is To Become a Two-Time World Champion
Former world champion and San Antonio’s own Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared insights into his training camp with top trainer Bob Santos and promised fireworks for his hometown fans when he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Sporting News
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano fight reignites debate around 2-minute rounds in women's boxing
Even after the 2022 Fight of the Year between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, there continues to be the debate about equal pay and equal time for women's boxing. Last April, Taylor and Serrano main evented a fight inside Madison Square Garden. They made seven figures for the bout. Both were unheard of in women’s boxing at the time. The result was a historic fight that changed the game for women's boxing.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
