weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jefferson; Kenosha; Lafayette; Marquette; Milwaukee; Ozaukee; Racine; Rock; Sauk; Sheboygan; Walworth; Washington; Waukesha WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 20 below to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
