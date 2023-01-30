Read full article on original website
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Clinton; Jackson; Muscatine; Scott WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Illinois and east central Iowa. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected north of Highway 30.
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Marshall; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Poweshiek; Sac; Story; Tama; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright Bitter Cold Temperatures Return Tonight and Early Friday .Lows tonight will once again dip below zero tonight as a cold brings stronger winds and another round of bitter cold temperatures. The cold spell won`t last long, but wind chills in the teens and 20s below zero will be common over much of central and northern Iowa for the Friday morning trip to school and work. WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from 20 to 30 below zero will be common, including around 30 below north. * WHERE...Much of the northern half of Iowa. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
