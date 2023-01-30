ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Amanda Serrano: Only Way I'm Moving Up Again Is For Katie Taylor Rematch

Amanda Serrano is content with the history already achieved in her move through seven weight divisions. With a win on Saturday, there is only one fight left that will get the Puerto Rican star to abandon the featherweight division—a lucrative rematch with undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor. Beyond that, the plan is clear for Serrano—to not only become the undisputed featherweight champion but defend that crown through the rest of her storied career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Prograis on Jermall Charlo Ring Absence: He Still Got Personal Stuff Going On; But He Way Better Right Now

Regis Prograis offered an encouraging, if sober, update on his close friend, the middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo. Charlo, the WBC beltholder, has not fought since June of 2021, when he outpointed Juan Macias Montiel over 12 rounds at the Toyota Center in Charlo’s hometown of Houston, Texas. His protracted absence from the ring has led to rampant speculation from boxing fans.
HOUSTON, TX
De La Hoya 'One Hundred Percent Certain' On Delivering Davis-Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya is pleased with the progress made in a fight involving his company’s biggest star. The Hall of Fame former six-division champion and head of Golden Boy Promotions provided a status update on the planned Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Ryan Garcia blockbuster event optimistically eyed for mid-April. De La Hoya saw his demands met when Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) staff provided Golden Boy and Garcia with a contract offer, containing details surrounding what has become the most anticipated fight of the 2023 schedule.
CALIFORNIA STATE
John Fury To Jake Paul: Be Prepared To Get Taken Out On a Stretcher!

John Fury, father and trainer of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), believes his son will obliterate YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, next month. Paul and Fury will collide on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled to meet on two prior occasions, with Fury being...
Photos: Amanda Serrano, Erika Cruz - Face To Face in New York City

Seven-weight World champion Amanda “Real Deal” Serrano (43-2-1 30 KOs) looks to become the first Puerto Rican born fighter to take home the title of undisputed, as she finally gets the opportunity at Featherweight where she has ruled since 2019, after her history-making Lightweight clash with Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden last April. (photos by Melina Pizano)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mario Barrios: My Goal Right Now is To Become a Two-Time World Champion

Former world champion and San Antonio’s own Mario “El Azteca” Barrios shared insights into his training camp with top trainer Bob Santos and promised fireworks for his hometown fans when he takes on Jovanie Santiago on Saturday, February 11 live on SHOWTIME from the Alamodome in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Arum Expects Navarrete-Wilson Winner To Defend WBO 130-Pound Crown Versus Valdez

Oscar Valdez will watch from a ringside seat Friday night as Emanuel Navarrete and Liam Wilson fight for the WBO junior lightweight title Valdez once owned. Mexico’s Valdez was supposed to face Navarrete, his countryman, for that unclaimed championship in a 12-round main event ESPN will televise from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Wilson replaced Valdez in mid-December because Valdez suffered an undisclosed injury while training.
GLENDALE, AZ
Justis Huni Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn

Australia’s rising Heavyweight star Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KOs) has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 23-year-old from Brisbane is ranked at No.14 in the world with the WBO and becomes Matchroom’s latest recruit from Down Under, joining a growing stable that boasts IBF Bantamweight World Champion Ebanie Bridges, 22-0 Heavyweight contender Demsey McKean, Featherweight sensation Skye Nicolson, WBO Global Super-Lightweight Champion Liam Paro, WBA Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Champion Stevie Spark and multi-division titlist Brock Jarvis.
Jarrett Hurd: I'm in a New Weight Class, Looking To Dominate Like I Did at 154

As previously reported on BoxingScene.com, former unified junior middleweight champion Jarrett Hurd will make his return to the ring on March 4th, as part of a Showtime televised tripleheader from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. Hurd, now fighting as a middleweight, will collide with dangerous foe Armando Resendiz. Hurd (24-2,...
ONTARIO, CA
Sergey Kovalev-Thabiso Mchunu Semifinal Title Eliminator Ordered By WBC

Sergey Kovalev has taken the next step in his quest to become a two-division titlist. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBC has ordered a cruiserweight semifinal eliminator between Russia’s Kovalev and South Africa’s Thabiso Mchunu. The two sides have until February 24 to reach terms for a proposed fight in which the winner will become the number-two contender in the WBC cruiserweight rankings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amanda Serrano, Alycia Baumgardner One Away on Saturday

There are seventeen weight classes in men’s boxing, excluding a bridgerweight division that appears for now to be dead on the launch pad. Only three currently feature fighters who hold all four (WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO) of the major alphabet belts in their division: Devin Haney, Jermell Charlo, and Saul Alvarez. Naoya...
Jesus Ramos-Joey Spencer To Land On Benavidez-Plant March 25 Showtime PPV Event

A pair of unbeaten, rising contenders are set to meet on the undercard of a highly anticipated grudge match. BoxingScene.com has learned that terms have been finalized for a junior middleweight clash between Jesus Ramos and Joey Spencer. The matchup is the first of three undercard bouts confirmed for the March 25 Showtime Pay-Per-View event from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The show is headlined by the already announced David Benavidez-Caleb Plant interim WBC super middleweight title fight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Berlanga On Top Rank Split: They Tried To Slow Me Down; I Want Growth, Legacy, Money

Edgar Berlanga and Top Rank severed their promotional pact in January due to differences around how the super middleweight wanted to steer his career. The 25-year-old unrestricted free agent Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is already in the midst of entertaining offers from a foursome that includes the likes of Al Haymon, Floyd Mayweather, Oscar De La Hoya, and Eddie Hearn.
Warren Says He Will Talk To Arum About Making Anthony Yarde-Joe Smith

Promoter Frank Warren believes Anthony Yarde would have been crowned a world champion if his opponent last Saturday night in London went by the name of, say, Joe Smith Jr. In reality, the opponent was Artur Beterbiev, the feared light heavyweight bruiser, who ended up stopping Yarde, 31, in the eighth round after Yarde’s corner implored the referee to stop the fight.

