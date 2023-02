In their final, and perhaps toughest, challenge before conference play begins on Feb. 15, the No. 10 USC men’s volleyball team travels to Happy Valley this week for the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge. It features two tough matchups for the Trojans against No. 4 Penn State and No. 13 Ohio State at Rec Hall in State College, Pennsylvania. USC will play the Nittany Lions on Friday and the Buckeyes on Saturday.

