A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover.

BOULDER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO