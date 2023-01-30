ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

boulderreportinglab.org

💧How Marshall Fire affected drinking water

Happy hump day, Boulder. For those who came to DJ’s Watering Hole last night for a conversation about the No Return story series, thanks for showing up. We appreciate your interest and support. Now here’s what’s going on. For today, I cover a new study examining the...
BOULDER, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Annual homeless person count uncovers the misery of cold Colorado streets

It figured that Rena Cayou’s persnickety space heater would pick Tuesday morning’s darkest, most frigid hour to spark and sputter until it was a useless lump of metal. She gathered her belongings and walked to the nearest convenience store where she thought she fixed the cranky thing. When she returned to her original spot in the hidden carport of an abandoned Englewood business, she borrowed an outdoor electrical outlet, fired the heater up and again it blew. It's often the way the world works for...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

Ash’Kara workers drop unionization bid

A new week, Boulder, starting with a Monday. Today, John Herrick reports on the union push at Ash’Kara. Union efforts have gained momentum in recent years, with coffee shops across the country, including in Boulder County, voting for collective bargaining power. In December, workers at Ash’Kara, a Middle Eastern restaurant on Pearl Street, sought to ride that wave of enthusiasm. They organized to demand better pay, benefits and transparency around the “fair wage fee.” But this month, after deciding on an election to form a union, workers called off the vote. They didn’t have enough support, they said.
BOULDER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado university dubbed a 'top American party school'

According to a recent ranking published by Niche.com, one of Colorado's well-known education hubs is among the country's 'top 25 party schools of 2023' – barely. Each year, Niche ranks American colleges in a number of categories – best value, best academics, best student life, etc. One of those rankings is 'top party schools' and this year, University of Colorado Boulder ranked 25th with an 'A+'grade in the 'party scene' category.
BOULDER, CO
KDVR.com

Mountain communities still missing mail

Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Mail hasn't been delivered for weeks in some mountain communities. Alex Rose reports. Wild Beautiful Orchestra is living up to its name. A local musician and composer launched the group a few years ago to add diversity to Denver’s music scene. Erika Gonzalez reports.
DENVER, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Colorado man last seen Friday Jan. 13

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued for a missing man in Colorado on Wednesday. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rickey Charles Airth Jr. was last seen on Friday Jan. 13. He reportedly told his family he was going to a “gentlemen’s club” in Denver that night. According to cell phone data, he was last in the area of E. Hampden and S. Dayton.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man found not breathing inside tent in Boulder after taking fentanyl

A man was rescued after he was found not breathing inside a tent in Boulder early Wednesday morning. A woman called 911 to call for help but had a difficult time telling authorities where the tent was located. Police in Boulder conducted an extensive search and found the man's tent in a secluded area of the creek path west of 9th Street Bridge. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing.They pulled him out of the tent and administer Narcan. Moments later the man began breathing again and coughing. He told officers that he had taken fentanyl for the first time. The man was taken to the hospital where he continues to recover. 
BOULDER, CO

