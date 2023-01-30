Weather: Cloudy skies returned to Santa Monica on Monday as part of a late winter shower. The weather brought little more than some overnight rain locally but officials warned that colder temperatures continued to pose challenges in other parts of the region. Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, cautioned residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers. The County issued its standard beach advisory warning that individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. This advisory will be in effect until at least Thursday, February 2 at 5 a.m. This advisory may be extended depending on further rainfall.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO