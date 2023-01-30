ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

2d ago

You guys probably haven’t heard of a company called blackrock. They own and I’m not exaggerating, they own at LEAST 70% of all the real estate in the country. And when you own Zillow, you decide what a property is worth. Because you can manipulate the prices in one area, to influence another, at any point in time, so you can shift the wealth at will too. Look into it, very interesting, you thought they were taking your rights? in the future they take it all, they determine Your housing and your transportation situation with your new fully electric, remotely activated car. 🙂 oh and dont get me started on your brainchip implant.

Pocket Aces
2d ago

Talk to me when housing market drops 40 %. lol. 10 to 20% isn't anything. I lose that in the crypto market in 5 minutes.

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Can a City Thrive When Its Downtown Is Empty?

Sales were slow during the holidays but Alphonse Verkler stayed optimistic. He manages a cheese and sandwich shop in downtown San Francisco and says that foot traffic had improved from a low point last summer. “Obviously, as you can imagine, it’s not as busy as it once was, but things have picked up,” he says.
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego

Alaska Airlines Launches Three New Routes from San Diego. Alaska Airlines announced today the launch of three new routes out of San Diego, including two coast-to-coast nonstops. Alaska will start flying daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. (IAD) and Tampa (TPA). Service to Washington, D.C. starts...
Here’s how far Phoenix home prices have dropped

Homebuyers are cautiously stepping back into the market as mortgage rates hover in the low 6% range. Phoenix is experiencing the largest decline in home price growth among the nation’s largest metro areas. Read the full subscription story from the Phoenix Business Journal.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
