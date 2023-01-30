AM Prep-Segue

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By By Margie Szaroleta - Associated Press
“TITANS” SCREENWRITER GREGORY ALLEN HOWARD DIES

NEW YORK (AP) – Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote “Remember the Titans” and “Ali,” has died of heart failure. His publicist says Howard died Friday at a hospital in Miami. Howard was 70. He was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office. That was “Remember the Titans,” about a Black football coach at an integrated school in Virginia. Howard also wrote “Ali,” with Will Smith playing Muhammad Ali. Howard also wrote “Harriet,” with Cynthia Erivo portraying Harriet Tubman.

“24” ACTOR ANNIE WERSCHING DIES

UNDATED (AP) – The actor who played FBI agent Renee Walker on “24” has died. Annie Wersching died of cancer yesterday in Los Angeles, according to her publicist. Wersching was 45. Besides “24,” Wersching also provided the voice and motion capture for Tess in the video game The Last Of Us. Wersching also played the Borg Queen on the second season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

HOLMES AND ROBACH LEAVE “GMA” AMID ROMANCE

NEW YORK (AP) – “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are leaving ABC after their romance became public in November. They were taken off the air and put on temporary hiatus when photos of them holding hands surfaced. They were both married to other people at the time but had separated. ABC says in a statement all involved agreed it was best that Holmes and Robach move on, and ABC is “thankful for their contributions.”

“SHRINKING” CREATORS ARE GIDDY OVER HARRISON FORD

NEW YORK (AP) – When the creators of the new Apple TV Plus series “Shrinking” were putting it together, they wanted a Harrison Ford-like actor to play the curmudgeonly mentor. They didn’t think Harrison Ford would actually do it – but he is. Showrunner Bill Lawrence says Ford is “lovely” and “inspiring,” and at age 80, he’s still challenging himself. Lawrence says the only problem is that everyone is terrified to tell Ford to do anything. Lawrence says every scene gets ruined at least once by someone saying, “It’s HARRISON FORD!” “Shrinking” stars Jason Segal as a therapist who loses his wife and starts telling his patients what he really thinks.

PAMELA ANDERSON DID NOT TRY TO OVERSEE HER DOCUMENTARY

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The creator of a new documentary about Pamela Anderson says she cooperated but never tried to control it. Director Ryan White says Anderson handed over her entire archive of stuff and every diary she ever wrote, and told him, “Please make something beautiful.” White says Anderson also told him she did not want to be part of the process. White says Anderson is “very free spirited.” The documentary “Pamela: A Love Story” is streaming on Netflix starting tomorrow. Anderson’s memoir, “Dear Pamela,” also comes out tomorrow.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL WRAPS UP

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) – The drama “A Thousand and One” has won the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s about an impoverished single mom and her son in New York City. “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” won for U.S. documentary. The audience prize for world cinema documentary went to “20 Days in Mariupol,” based on 30 hours of footage shot by Associated Press journalists during the war in Ukraine. Other grand jury prizes winners were “Scrapper,” about a 12-year-old girl living alone on the outskirts of London after her mother’s death, and “The Eternal Memory,” in world cinema documentary.

OZZY OSBOURNE CONSIDERS ALTERNATIVES TO TOURING UNDATED (AP) – Ozzy Osbourne says his touring days are over, but not his performing days. Osbourne canceled his European tour because he says it's too difficult to travel anymore. He blames it on a spinal accident four years ago that he's tried treating with surgery, stem cell treatments, physical therapy and a robotic exoskeleton device. Osbourne says his team is looking for ways for him to perform without having to travel to different cities or different countries.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
BIDEN GOES AFTER FEES LEVIED FOR FLIGHTS, HOTELS AND TICKETS UNDATED (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking swipes at airlines and hotels over some of the fees that they charge consumers. The president is also going after ticket sellers and internet and cable companies. On Wednesday, Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to limit what he called "junk fees." He says they add up, especially for low-income Americans. He mentioned fees that airlines charge for seat assignments, and so-called resort fees that some
HOW WILL LIFE CHANGE ONCE THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY ENDS? WASHINGTON (AP) — The declaration of a COVID-19 public health emergency three years ago changed the lives of millions of Americans by offering increased health care coverage, beefed-up food assistance and universal access to coronavirus vaccines and tests. Much of that is now coming to an end, with President Joe Biden's administration saying it plans to end the emergency declarations on May 11. Vaccines will continue to be free, for now, but insurers will no longer
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, has asked the Justice Department to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019. The request was made in a letter Wednesday. In a separate letter, Hunter Biden's attorneys have also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson
WASHINGTON (AP) — As if running a restaurant during a pandemic wasn't tough enough, Christopher Wong also had to contend with a racist troll. "I will not have my dog eat in this place because they might cook him," read the Yelp review of Wong's eatery, the Curry Up Cafe in suburban Los Angeles. "The owner works for the Chinese government." Yelp removed the review after Wong and several regular
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Compared with her other classes, high school senior Kahlila Bandele said a lesson this week spanning topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz offered a welcome shift in perspective. The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American studies touched on figures from Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X to Jimi Hendrix and Rihanna. In her AP European History course, she said, "we're not discussing Black people at all" — even though they were colonized by Europeans.
