AM Prep-Segue

“TITANS” SCREENWRITER GREGORY ALLEN HOWARD DIES

NEW YORK (AP) – Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who wrote “Remember the Titans” and “Ali,” has died of heart failure. His publicist says Howard died Friday at a hospital in Miami. Howard was 70. He was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that made $100 million at the box office. That was “Remember the Titans,” about a Black football coach at an integrated school in Virginia. Howard also wrote “Ali,” with Will Smith playing Muhammad Ali. Howard also wrote “Harriet,” with Cynthia Erivo portraying Harriet Tubman.

“24” ACTOR ANNIE WERSCHING DIES

UNDATED (AP) – The actor who played FBI agent Renee Walker on “24” has died. Annie Wersching died of cancer yesterday in Los Angeles, according to her publicist. Wersching was 45. Besides “24,” Wersching also provided the voice and motion capture for Tess in the video game The Last Of Us. Wersching also played the Borg Queen on the second season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

HOLMES AND ROBACH LEAVE “GMA” AMID ROMANCE

NEW YORK (AP) – “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are leaving ABC after their romance became public in November. They were taken off the air and put on temporary hiatus when photos of them holding hands surfaced. They were both married to other people at the time but had separated. ABC says in a statement all involved agreed it was best that Holmes and Robach move on, and ABC is “thankful for their contributions.”

“SHRINKING” CREATORS ARE GIDDY OVER HARRISON FORD

NEW YORK (AP) – When the creators of the new Apple TV Plus series “Shrinking” were putting it together, they wanted a Harrison Ford-like actor to play the curmudgeonly mentor. They didn’t think Harrison Ford would actually do it – but he is. Showrunner Bill Lawrence says Ford is “lovely” and “inspiring,” and at age 80, he’s still challenging himself. Lawrence says the only problem is that everyone is terrified to tell Ford to do anything. Lawrence says every scene gets ruined at least once by someone saying, “It’s HARRISON FORD!” “Shrinking” stars Jason Segal as a therapist who loses his wife and starts telling his patients what he really thinks.

PAMELA ANDERSON DID NOT TRY TO OVERSEE HER DOCUMENTARY

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The creator of a new documentary about Pamela Anderson says she cooperated but never tried to control it. Director Ryan White says Anderson handed over her entire archive of stuff and every diary she ever wrote, and told him, “Please make something beautiful.” White says Anderson also told him she did not want to be part of the process. White says Anderson is “very free spirited.” The documentary “Pamela: A Love Story” is streaming on Netflix starting tomorrow. Anderson’s memoir, “Dear Pamela,” also comes out tomorrow.

SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL WRAPS UP

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) – The drama “A Thousand and One” has won the grand jury prize at the Sundance Film Festival. It’s about an impoverished single mom and her son in New York City. “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project” won for U.S. documentary. The audience prize for world cinema documentary went to “20 Days in Mariupol,” based on 30 hours of footage shot by Associated Press journalists during the war in Ukraine. Other grand jury prizes winners were “Scrapper,” about a 12-year-old girl living alone on the outskirts of London after her mother’s death, and “The Eternal Memory,” in world cinema documentary.