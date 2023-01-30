AM Prep-Cooler Copy

HAMLIN THANKFUL, SPEAKS PUBLICLY FOR 1ST TIME IN VIDEO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back. It's the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts. The 5 1/2-minute video was posted on Hamlin’s social media accounts.

HAWAII FIREFIGHTER INJURED WHEN SWEPT AWAY IN STORM DRAIN

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Officials say a Hawaii firefighter was critically injured Friday when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline. The Maui News reports the accident occurred as nearly 13 inches of rain fell on parts of Maui, and weather officials warned of “unstable weather” ahead. A crew responded to a flooded home when the firefighter was caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin says he was carried about 800 yards to where the drain empties into the ocean. Other firefighters and emergency personnel retrieved him from the shoreline, transporting him to a hospital. He was listed late Friday in critical condition.

CONCERNS OVER PRAYER BREAKFAST LEAD CONGRESS TO TAKE IT OVER

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Prayer Breakfast is one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington. But due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive, it’s now splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades. The organizer and host for this year’s breakfast, which is scheduled for Thursday, will be a new foundation headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor of Arkansas. Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, says the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress didn’t know important details about the larger multiday gathering that included the breakfast.

CIVIL WAR SOLDIER’S MICHIGAN GRAVE FINALLY GETS HEADSTONE

EMPIRE, Mich. (AP) - The grave of a man who served in the U.S. Civil War has been formally marked at a northern Michigan cemetery. Claude Fields ensured that Ruel Boynton’s service wouldn’t be forgotten. Fields is manager of the Maple Grove cemetery in Empire Township, west of Traverse City. He has performed research on many of the dead who are buried there. Fields says it’s “not right” when a veteran doesn’t have a headstone. He worked with a funeral home to get the federal government to approved a headstone for Boynton. Boynton died in 1910 after settling on a 160-acre farm in Leelanau County after the Civil War. He and wife Martha had eight children.