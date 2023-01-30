ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

AM Prep-Cooler Copy

By By The Associated Press
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

HAMLIN THANKFUL, SPEAKS PUBLICLY FOR 1ST TIME IN VIDEO

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back. It's the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak after the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts. The 5 1/2-minute video was posted on Hamlin’s social media accounts.

HAWAII FIREFIGHTER INJURED WHEN SWEPT AWAY IN STORM DRAIN

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - Officials say a Hawaii firefighter was critically injured Friday when he was swept into a storm drain and carried the length of eight football fields until being dumped on the shoreline. The Maui News reports the accident occurred as nearly 13 inches of rain fell on parts of Maui, and weather officials warned of “unstable weather” ahead. A crew responded to a flooded home when the firefighter was caught in a 4-foot-wide storm drain. Maui County spokesperson Mahina Martin says he was carried about 800 yards to where the drain empties into the ocean. Other firefighters and emergency personnel retrieved him from the shoreline, transporting him to a hospital. He was listed late Friday in critical condition.

CONCERNS OVER PRAYER BREAKFAST LEAD CONGRESS TO TAKE IT OVER

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Prayer Breakfast is one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington. But due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive, it’s now splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades. The organizer and host for this year’s breakfast, which is scheduled for Thursday, will be a new foundation headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor of Arkansas. Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, says the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress didn’t know important details about the larger multiday gathering that included the breakfast.

CIVIL WAR SOLDIER’S MICHIGAN GRAVE FINALLY GETS HEADSTONE

EMPIRE, Mich. (AP) - The grave of a man who served in the U.S. Civil War has been formally marked at a northern Michigan cemetery. Claude Fields ensured that Ruel Boynton’s service wouldn’t be forgotten. Fields is manager of the Maple Grove cemetery in Empire Township, west of Traverse City. He has performed research on many of the dead who are buried there. Fields says it’s “not right” when a veteran doesn’t have a headstone. He worked with a funeral home to get the federal government to approved a headstone for Boynton. Boynton died in 1910 after settling on a 160-acre farm in Leelanau County after the Civil War. He and wife Martha had eight children.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AM Prep-Kickers

BIDEN GOES AFTER FEES LEVIED FOR FLIGHTS, HOTELS AND TICKETS UNDATED (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking swipes at airlines and hotels over some of the fees that they charge consumers. The president is also going after ticket sellers and internet and cable companies. On Wednesday, Biden called on Congress to pass legislation to limit what he called “junk fees.” He says they add up, especially for low-income Americans. He mentioned fees that airlines charge for seat assignments, and so-called resort fees that some...
Ty D.

Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In March

Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is closing down several stores across the United States. Retailers have been facing tough times for the past few years, with many companies opting to close down stores to reduce costs. This year, Best Buy, a major electronics retailer, is also closing down several stores across the United States. In this article, we take a closer look at the Best Buy store closures in 2023.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Leader Telegram

Black history AP class rejected in Florida catches on

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Compared with her other classes, high school senior Kahlila Bandele said a lesson this week spanning topics from Afro-Caribbean migration to jazz offered a welcome shift in perspective. The discussion in her Advanced Placement course on African American studies touched on figures from Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X to Jimi Hendrix and Rihanna. In her AP European History course, she said, “we’re not discussing Black people at all” — even though they were colonized by Europeans. ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy