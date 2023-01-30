If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s been your life-long dream to attend the Super Bowl, you may be wondering how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets and how much they cost in the first place. (Spoiler alert: The answer to the second question is a lot.) The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO