Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?
In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
Super Bowl 2023 Tickets Are Sold Out—Here’s How You Can Still Go to See the Chiefs vs. Eagles
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If it’s been your life-long dream to attend the Super Bowl, you may be wondering how to buy Super Bowl 2023 tickets and how much they cost in the first place. (Spoiler alert: The answer to the second question is a lot.) The Super Bowl started in 1966 as part of a merger between the National Football League and the American Football League. It was originally titled the AFL-NFL World Championship Game until the Super Bowl named was adopted in the...
Report: Packers will not take 1 approach with Aaron Rodgers this offseason
Aaron Rodgers is facing an uncertain future in Green Bay for the second consecutive offseason, and it does not sound like the Packers intend to try very hard to convince him to stick around. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote on Tuesday about some of the options the San Francisco 49ers might explore... The post Report: Packers will not take 1 approach with Aaron Rodgers this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Pointedly Addresses Packers Trade Rumors
The quarterback is still contemplating whether he will return for his 19th NFL season or not.
Biggest 2023 Super Bowl bets placed on Eagles vs. Chiefs
Billions will be bet on the Super Bowl this year and, in several cases, a million or more of that will come from a single source. While most of us peons don’t have that kind of disposable cash to risk, it’s fun to see which bets attract the big bucks and live vicariously through their elation…or pain.
What channel is Kansas vs. Kansas State on today? Time, TV schedule for college basketball game
If the first meeting between Kansas and Kansas State is any indication, Tuesday night's matchup between the two Big 12 rivals could be one of the highlights of the college basketball season. Kansas State, one of the nation's biggest surprises, took down the Jayhawks in overtime two weeks ago. The...
NFL world reacts to terrible 49ers news
When it rains, it pours. The San Francisco 49ers’ season ended in unceremonious fashion on Sunday. Their NFC Championship hopes were dashed almost as soon it began. All four quarterbacks they had on their roster this year sustained serious injuries. That includes sensation Brock Purdy, who sustained a serious elbow injury in Sunday’s brutal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Pro Bowl schedule 2023: Times, TV channels, lineups for skills competition & flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl is getting a facelift in many ways. Gone are the days of a single exhibition game on Sunday for bragging rights, in are the days where the week's events lead to a cumulative score. The week leading up the flag football game on Sunday will feature...
Super Bowl 2023 Point Spread, Odds & Early Prediction: Chiefs vs. Eagles
For the third time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are AFC Champions. The Philadelphia Eagles, for their part, are in the championship game for the second time since 2017. As you’d expect to be the case, the Super Bowl 2023 point spread is one of the closest in recent memory. It’s also a game that’s seen the point spread shift a lot since the matchup was set. Both the Chiefs and Eagles enter the Super Bowl 14-3 in the regular season and were the top seeds in their respective conferences. It’s also a history-making matchup too.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' AFC Championship Game sizzle reel has perfect song choice
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shared a sizzle reel of the AFC Championship Game win over the Cincinnati Bengals created by Billy Quach of Let It Fly Media. He’s been creating some impressive edits for Mahomes practically all season, but this one felt extra spicy. The film clips were excellent, per usual, but the song choice in this one feels like it might have some extra meaning. They went with the 2009 hit “Forever” featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and Eminem. Drake’s verse begins with the following lyrics. . .
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports ahead of Super Bowl LVII. It’s the bye week and both teams did not practice on Wednesday, so the injury reports released by the teams are solely in estimation. That means the players listed would have had the respective practice status had the teams actually held a practice.
Super Bowl LVII Pick
The NFL playoffs are here. Each week Cecil Walker and Joe DiTullio, of The Third and The Don Football Show, will make their picks for each NFL game. Here is the Super Bowl LVII Pick. Go to our NFL page for more articles and updates like Super Bowl LVII Pick!
Super Bowl LVII Ticket Prices Are Already Sky-High
Super Bowl LVII ticket prices are already sky high if you had plans to go to the big game in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs square off in two weeks for the title out in Glendale (Ari.) but good luck getting a good deal right now. ESPN’s Field Yates revealed the cheapest price for a ticket on Tick Pick.
Tom Brady Is Trending For One NFL Contender Following Sunday's Games
A key talking point of the last two weeks has been Tom Brady's NFL future. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs, rumors about a change of scenery have followed Brady. Former New England Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski predicted Brady would return to the Bucs. ...
2023 Super Bowl tickets cost reportedly approaching record-setting prices
Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Feb. 12 with a fantastic game between the Kansas City City Chiefs vs Philadelphia
Tom Brady retires: Buccaneers QB says in video he's done 'for good' on anniversary of last retirement
Tom Brady announced that he is retiring from the NFL once again. But this time, the legendary quarterback says it's "for good." Brady's announcement came on social media, where he posted a 53-second clip Wednesday that revealed his decision. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time,"...
