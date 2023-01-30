Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for person of interest in regards to welfare check
KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — Police with the Kenansville Police Department are looking for a person in regards to a welfare check. Anyone who sees the woman pictured is asked to call 911 or 910-271-1634. Police said she was last seen around Papa John's around 5:45 p.m.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Government and City of Kinston enter agreement for inspection services
Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all the residents of Lenoir County. “We are happy to provide this service to the community,” Lenoir County Assistant County Manager Adam Short said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to economize and make the permitting process more efficient for our development community.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
neusenews.com
Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction
On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Board of Elections - Director of Elections
Director of Elections - Salary Range: $54,229.50 - $82,516.60. An employee in this class is responsible for planning elections, negotiating and setting up polling places, and training staff and poll workers. Work also includes establishing procedures and methods used in registration; supervising the receiving and processing of voter registrations; filing of candidates for elected office in the County; and providing staff support to the County Board of Elections in coordinating and scheduling meetings, recording minutes, drafting the budget and notifying them of potential voter problems and trends. Independent judgment and initiative, tact and courtesy are required in operating the Elections Office. Work is performed in accordance with the State election laws and policies and procedures established by the State and County Board of Elections. Work is performed under the general supervision of the County Board of Elections and is evaluated through reports, periodic conferences and efficiency of office and elections operation.
wcti12.com
Some customers frustrated, seeking more transparency from Greenville Utilities Commission
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — It's that time of the year where people are using more natural gas to heat their homes through the cold winter months. While more expensive utility bills are expected, some people said they're paying more than ever before. Deborah Ward and Laura Hostelley said they're...
Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County
A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
Onslow County Schools still struggling to hire bus drivers
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students and staff are almost halfway through the school year but some school systems are still struggling to fill positions. In Onslow County, school bus drivers are hard to come by. Bus drivers are necessary to get students to and from school. With the shortage of drivers, it’s becoming more difficult […]
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva to get donation of body armor
KINSTON, N.C. — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ziva’s vest is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” […]
cbs17
Joint operation with NC ALE nets 31 arrests in Johnston County on various drug, alcohol charges
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A joint effort between North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement and various law enforcement agencies in Johnston County has led to several arrests of 31 on various drug and alcohol charges. The arrests in Johnston County on Friday consisted of seven felony and 69 misdemeanor criminal...
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 1/20, Adolph's Food & Catering, LLC, Agent: Sherrail Graham, 3701 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston. 1/12, Clark's Classic Cre8tions, LLC, Agent: Melissa Clark, 119 W Boundary Street, La Grange. 1/19, Ladirezin Creations, LLC, Agent: Ahisha Green, 608 Hines Avenue,...
13-year-old arrested on juvenile petition after ‘mass violence’ threat to Wayne County Schools; no ongoing concerns, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the threat, that was not specified to CBS 17, by a social media post. It did say however the post threatened "multiple Wayne County Public School facilities."
cbs17
Rocky Mount fire chief Corey Mercer announces retirement after 29 years of service
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire Chief Corey Mercer will be hanging up his helmet and starting his retirement on March 1, an announcement from the Rocky Mount Fire Department said on Tuesday. Mercer, an Army veteran who began his career with the department in 1994 as a firefighter,...
Carnie Hedgepeth progressing ‘so far beyond’ expectations during recovery
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carnie Hedgepeth is “continuing to progress past what any of the doctors ever imagined him to be” while recovering from serious injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident last June, according to acting Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Chris Newkirk. Hedgepeth returned home in October after receiving treatment at a rehab […]
jocoreport.com
Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?
PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
WITN
New Bern man officially charged in two murders at shopping center parking lot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man accused of killing two men last month in the parking lot of a New Bern shopping center has been officially charged. Clonzie Nealy, Jr. was arrested on Sunday by ECU Health police. The 34-year-old man had been a patient at the Greenville hospital since the triple shooting on January 21st.
13-year-old arrested in connection with Wayne County Schools threat
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a school threat that was posted on social media.
WITN
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
Comments / 0