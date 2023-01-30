ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Government and City of Kinston enter agreement for inspection services

Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all the residents of Lenoir County. “We are happy to provide this service to the community,” Lenoir County Assistant County Manager Adam Short said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to economize and make the permitting process more efficient for our development community.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction

On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Board of Elections - Director of Elections

Director of Elections - Salary Range: $54,229.50 - $82,516.60. An employee in this class is responsible for planning elections, negotiating and setting up polling places, and training staff and poll workers. Work also includes establishing procedures and methods used in registration; supervising the receiving and processing of voter registrations; filing of candidates for elected office in the County; and providing staff support to the County Board of Elections in coordinating and scheduling meetings, recording minutes, drafting the budget and notifying them of potential voter problems and trends. Independent judgment and initiative, tact and courtesy are required in operating the Elections Office. Work is performed in accordance with the State election laws and policies and procedures established by the State and County Board of Elections. Work is performed under the general supervision of the County Board of Elections and is evaluated through reports, periodic conferences and efficiency of office and elections operation.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Schools still struggling to hire bus drivers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students and staff are almost halfway through the school year but some school systems are still struggling to fill positions. In Onslow County, school bus drivers are hard to come by. Bus drivers are necessary to get students to and from school. With the shortage of drivers, it’s becoming more difficult […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva to get donation of body armor

KINSTON, N.C. — Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ziva’s vest is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 1/20, Adolph's Food & Catering, LLC, Agent: Sherrail Graham, 3701 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston. 1/12, Clark's Classic Cre8tions, LLC, Agent: Melissa Clark, 119 W Boundary Street, La Grange. 1/19, Ladirezin Creations, LLC, Agent: Ahisha Green, 608 Hines Avenue,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Do You Recognize This Break-In Suspect?

PRINCETON – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect. On January 20, 2023, the suspect in this store security image allegedly broke into the manager’s office and supply room at Ormond’s Convenient Store, located at 9610-B US Hwy 70 East in Princeton. The...
PRINCETON, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.

Comments / 0

Community Policy