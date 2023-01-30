ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuck Todd schools Jim Jordan on claims of two-tier justice system for Republicans and Democrats

By David Edwards
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to reporters in the Senate basement at the U.S. Capitol as the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues on January 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Thursday, Senators continue asking questions for the House impeachment managers and the president's defense team. (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

NBC host Chuck Todd confronted Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) after he suggested there is a two-tier justice system for Republicans and Democrats because a search warrant was used to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate after he refused to cooperate with the Justice Department.

"You keep talking about this raid on Donald Trump," Todd told Jordan during an interview on Sunday. "There was nine months between the initial action the archives made for a request of documents before they even turned it over to the Justice Department. The subpoena was issued 60 days before they actually executed the subpoena. And more importantly, the only time the public found out about it is because Donald Trump told the public about it."

"It was actually a year and a half of Donald Trump not complying with any of the requests from the National Archives," he noted. "A year and a half! This is not some sort of proof that somehow they've weaponized and are playing politics [at the Justice Department]."

"They raided Trump's home; they haven't raided [President Joe Biden's]," Jordan replied.

"Because Biden didn't defy a subpoena!" Todd shot back.

Jordan argued that Trump's documents were protected by a locked room and the Secret Service while Biden's were not.

"You do not seem to ever see the same conspiratorial problems when it's a Republican," Todd concluded.

Dawg Lover
2d ago

Gym has a severe case of tunnel vision !No subpoena was needed with Biden because he invited the authorities to come in and search. trump fought the whole process and showed he wasn’t going to cooperate period !!!THERE IS NO COMPARISON

Disgustipated
3d ago

Gym doesn’t think that death threats against elected officials are serious or worthy of investigation. If these threats were made towards him it would be a national crisis. Luckily for him Liberals aren’t normally radicalized, violent, gullible and heavily armed like Wingnuts.

Mich
3d ago

He's got a dictator wanna be worship complex and doesn't understand, despite the overwhelming evidence, there's nothing there worth worshipping.

Salon

Salon

