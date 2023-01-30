Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Income Maintenance Caseworker I - Front desk (2 position vacancies)

Director of Elections - Salary Range: $54,229.50 - $82,516.60. An employee in this class is responsible for planning elections, negotiating and setting up polling places, and training staff and poll workers. Work also includes establishing procedures and methods used in registration; supervising the receiving and processing of voter registrations; filing of candidates for elected office in the County; and providing staff support to the County Board of Elections in coordinating and scheduling meetings, recording minutes, drafting the budget and notifying them of potential voter problems and trends. Independent judgment and initiative, tact and courtesy are required in operating the Elections Office. Work is performed in accordance with the State election laws and policies and procedures established by the State and County Board of Elections. Work is performed under the general supervision of the County Board of Elections and is evaluated through reports, periodic conferences and efficiency of office and elections operation.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO