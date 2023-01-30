Help wanted: Lenoir County Department of Social Services - Income Maintenance Caseworker I - Front desk (2 position vacancies)

Read full article on original website
Related
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Government and City of Kinston enter agreement for inspection services
Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all the residents of Lenoir County. “We are happy to provide this service to the community,” Lenoir County Assistant County Manager Adam Short said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to economize and make the permitting process more efficient for our development community.
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir County Board of Elections - Director of Elections
Director of Elections - Salary Range: $54,229.50 - $82,516.60. An employee in this class is responsible for planning elections, negotiating and setting up polling places, and training staff and poll workers. Work also includes establishing procedures and methods used in registration; supervising the receiving and processing of voter registrations; filing of candidates for elected office in the County; and providing staff support to the County Board of Elections in coordinating and scheduling meetings, recording minutes, drafting the budget and notifying them of potential voter problems and trends. Independent judgment and initiative, tact and courtesy are required in operating the Elections Office. Work is performed in accordance with the State election laws and policies and procedures established by the State and County Board of Elections. Work is performed under the general supervision of the County Board of Elections and is evaluated through reports, periodic conferences and efficiency of office and elections operation.
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for person of interest in regards to welfare check
KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — Police with the Kenansville Police Department are looking for a person in regards to a welfare check. Anyone who sees the woman pictured is asked to call 911 or 910-271-1634. Police said she was last seen around Papa John's around 5:45 p.m.
Under new management, Bistro 252 is looking to bring healthy options to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With all these options, Bistro 252 is ready to treat New Bern to something new. When Tammy West and her brother, Terrell Southerland, decided to go into business together, one of the first things that was decided was the menu. Located at 3515 Trent Rd, Ste 6 in New Bern, […]
Woman in recovery helps open recovery home for other women in Johnston County
A first of its kind home is opening this week in Johnston County to help women in recovery.
neusenews.com
Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction
On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
wcti12.com
Authorities address threats made against Wayne, Pitt County schools
Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.
Officials investigating social media threats against local school districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Law enforcement officials in eastern North Carolina are investigating threatening social media posts directed toward local school districts. Law enforcement agencies in Pitt and Duplin counties posted information about the threats Wednesday morning. A teenager in Wayne County was arrested on a juvenile petition Tuesday for “communicating a threat of mass […]
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 1/20, Adolph's Food & Catering, LLC, Agent: Sherrail Graham, 3701 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston. 1/12, Clark's Classic Cre8tions, LLC, Agent: Melissa Clark, 119 W Boundary Street, La Grange. 1/19, Ladirezin Creations, LLC, Agent: Ahisha Green, 608 Hines Avenue,...
Onslow County Schools still struggling to hire bus drivers
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students and staff are almost halfway through the school year but some school systems are still struggling to fill positions. In Onslow County, school bus drivers are hard to come by. Bus drivers are necessary to get students to and from school. With the shortage of drivers, it’s becoming more difficult […]
WITN
Students at Greenville Montessori School are showing residents a little extra love this Valentine’s Day
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This is the third year in a row that students at Greenville Montessori will “Plant a Valentine.” That’s when students ages 3 to 12 plant a succulent to send out with the Meals on Wheels program. Generations and strangers are connected by a...
More of U.S. 70 in Craven County to be upgraded
NEW BERN, N.C. -– Another segment of an important corridor in eastern North Carolina will be upgraded to interstate standards, thanks to a $242 million state contract awarded last week. The N.C. Department of Transportation will improve 6.4 miles of U.S. 70 roughly between Thurman Road and the Havelock Bypass, as this blue line on a […]
WITN
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport names new Airport Operations Manager
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) has hired a new Airport Operations Manager. The airport names Patrick Manzo as its new Airport Operations Manager. Manzo has held the interim operations manager position, and will be primarily responsible for Airfield and Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF)...
wcti12.com
Some customers frustrated, seeking more transparency from Greenville Utilities Commission
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — It's that time of the year where people are using more natural gas to heat their homes through the cold winter months. While more expensive utility bills are expected, some people said they're paying more than ever before. Deborah Ward and Laura Hostelley said they're...
Housing developments coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop
LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
WITN
Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub. Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through...
wcti12.com
Former New Bern mayor speaks from the heart
NEW BERN, Craven County — Former New Bern mayor Dana Outlaw learned an important lesson four months ago: take care of your heart. Outlaw suffered a cardiac arrest last year at 68 years old. The former mayor sat down with NewChannel 12's Valentina Wilson for his first interview about his heart attack and shared an important message for heart month. Here are some of his quotes and thoughts from the interview:
13-year-old arrested on juvenile petition after ‘mass violence’ threat to Wayne County Schools; no ongoing concerns, sheriff’s office says
The sheriff's office said it was made aware of the threat, that was not specified to CBS 17, by a social media post. It did say however the post threatened "multiple Wayne County Public School facilities."
Comments / 0