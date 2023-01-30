Ireland great Mike Gibson has described Johnny Sexton as “a phenomenon” ahead of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.The 37-year-old will lead Ireland’s quest for a fifth Six Nations title, but first since 2018, kicking off against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.Sexton looks likely to retire after the World Cup later this year, and Gibson has no doubt about the fly-half’s continued influence on the Test team.“He is a phenomenon,” said Gibson, one of Ireland’s greatest players, who won 69 caps and played in 12 British and Lions Tests during a stellar 16-year international career.“He is a vital part of...

22 HOURS AGO