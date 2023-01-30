Help wanted: Lenoir County Department Of Social Services Income Maintenance Caseworker Ii (Multiple Vacancies)

Read full article on original website
Lenoir County Government and City of Kinston enter agreement for inspection services
Lenoir County government and the City of Kinston have entered into an interlocal agreement to do inspection services for all the residents of Lenoir County. “We are happy to provide this service to the community,” Lenoir County Assistant County Manager Adam Short said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to economize and make the permitting process more efficient for our development community.
Motor Vehicle Accident Disrupts Flow of Traffic and Construction
On Tuesday during the lunch hour, a two motor vehicle accident caused a disruption to the flow of traffic and business. The accident occurred on US 70 West near the Waves Carwash and Murphy Express Gas Station. Lenoir County Emergency Services were on the scene of the accident and no...
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva to get donation of body armor
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ziva will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Ziva’s vest is sponsored by Christopher Campanale of North Kingstown, R.I. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.” Delivery is expected within eight-to-10 weeks.
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 1/20, Adolph's Food & Catering, LLC, Agent: Sherrail Graham, 3701 W Vernon Avenue, Kinston. 1/12, Clark's Classic Cre8tions, LLC, Agent: Melissa Clark, 119 W Boundary Street, La Grange. 1/19, Ladirezin Creations, LLC, Agent: Ahisha Green, 608 Hines Avenue,...
LCSO: Help find missing teen
Jocelyn G. Vasquez, 15, was last seen Jan. 25 at North Lenoir High School. She is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line. She is a 5-foot, 5-inch Hispanic female who is approximately 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple sweater, blue jeans and white Vans.
Snow Hill Primary announces Terrific Kids
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
ENC Renaissance Faire coming to Lenoir County Fairgrounds in April
An outdoor festival for the entire family! Enjoy music, pageantry, jousting, food & drink, games, pirates, Vikings…and so much more! https://www.encrenfaire.com. Saturday April 22 – Sunday April 23, 2023, 10am – 6pm. Lenoir County Fairgrounds - 401 Fairgrounds Road - Kinston, NC 28504. Welcome Lords and Ladies...
Update: Missing teen found
LCSO Det. Jacob Davis confirmed that missing teen, Jocelyn G. Vasquez has been found. Jocelyn G. Vasquez, 15, was last seen Jan. 25 at North Lenoir High School. She is possibly in the area of La Grange near the Lenoir and Greene County line. She is a 5-foot, 5-inch Hispanic...
