Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Donna Summer Documentary, Disney Animation Celebration Complete Berlinale Special Lineup
“Love to Love You, Donna Summer,” a docu biopic of the iconic disco singer, has been added to the lineup of Berlinale Special. Directed by Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Roger Ross Williams (“Music by Prudence”) and Brooklyn Sudano, the film weaves rich archive of unpublished extracts, home video, photographs, artwork, writings, personal audio and other recordings spanning Summer’s life.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Dana Plato: The Sad, Tragic Tale of the "Diff'rent Strokes" Star
The classic TV sitcom, Diff'rent Strokes, originally aired on NBC from 1978 to 1986. In the process, then-child actors Dana Plato, Todd Bridges, and Gary Coleman became television superstars.
SFGate
A ‘Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way:’ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Was Feeling Introspective In Gap Campaign Filmed Before His Death
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Shortly before his death in December, Stephen “tWitch” Boss was hamming it up for the cameras as part of a new campaign for Gap. Now, the finished product has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse into one of Boss’ final days doing what he loved: dancing.
Linda Ronstadt might not get paid for streams from HBO's 'The Last of Us'
The singer's streams exploded in popularity, but her royalty check may not.
Comments / 0